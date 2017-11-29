OVOC to bring “The Snowman” to life Dec. 9

OMAK – The Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus (OVOC) will be bringing “The Snowman” to life Saturday, Dec. 9., at 2 p.m.

OVOC’s concert, with the theme of “Winter Magic,” features a special showing of the classic holiday video “The Snowman,” with a live performance of the score.

“OVOC is very excited to be presenting this opportunity for a truly magical family experience,” said Judy Johnston.

The video was adapted from Raymond Briggs’ classic children’s book into a 26-minute animated television special in 1982. Orchestra Director Matt Brown, recalling the magic of this film from his own childhood, believes “the beautiful score that accompanied the film inspires children to appreciate orchestral music.”

“The film became something of a Christmastime classic in it’s own right,” said Johnston. “The full score for orchestra has been released and is now available for live performance in tandem with a showing of the video. We are grateful to WalMart, Omak, for providing funding for “The Snowman” licensing; we would not be able to present this without their assistance. We also appreciate our other big show sponsor, Edward Jones: Doug Sklar in Omak.”

The story, told through pictures, action, narration and music, is scored by Howard Blake for a full orchestra.

In addition to this special performance of “The Snowman,” the chorus will be performing holiday favorites and holiday music from the movies.

“We’ll also be performing a few beautifully inspirational winter songs of the season,” said Johnston, adding, “We are dedicating this concert to Elizabeth Widel, who came to every concert and musical presented by OVOC and wrote a review of each performance. She was a much appreciated supporter of OVOC.”

All OVOC concerts take place in the Omak Performing Arts Center, located next to Omak High School at 20 S. Cedar Street.

“Our concerts are usually at 3 p.m., but we scheduled this one for 2 p.m. to allow families to enjoy other holiday activities taking place in Omak that day,” said Johnston.

All children under age 12 get in free, with tickets available at the door for adults ($12), seniors ($10) and youth 13-18 ($8).