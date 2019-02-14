OKMTA music students to perform recital in Omak

Bakland to hold music workshop in Tonasket

OMAK – Piano and String music students will perform for the public Sunday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Omak Cornerstone Church, 328 Riverside Dr. Their teachers are members of the Okanogan County Music Teachers Association (OKMTA).

Presenting teachers and students for February recital are: Roz Nau, Tonasket: Cole Rise, Faith Lofthus, Jonathan Haeger, and Kerrington Johansen; Lois Rhoads, Tonasket: Jessica Heinlen, Curtis Willson; Sandy Sheets, Omak: Ashley Blakemore, Olivia Nguyen, Daniele Sparks, Meshayla Gardenier, Marisa Grillo, Noelle Haeger and Kathleen Christensen, Omak: Eisa and Iris Gilbert-Christensen.

The chapter has invited Debra Bakland (formerly Richter) as visiting artist to adjudicate their piano students during the MAP (Music Artistry Program) March 7 and 8. She will present a public workshop, “Baroque to Bach,” on Thursday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Nau’s studio in Tonasket.

Bakland has became a sought-after adjudicator and presenter in workshops throughout five Western states and at Washington State Music Teachers Association events and conventions. She now resides in College Place, Wash., where she continues to perform and teach. http://www.iamaonline.com/Bio/Debra_Bakland.htm

Those interested in the workshop should call Nau to register and get directions, 509-433-8112. The fee is $15 for MTNA members, $5 for students, $20 for non-members and no charge for extra driver/chaperone of students.

Other interested teachers in the area are invited to visit the chapter meetings and www.wsmta.org or www.mtna.org. Information: 509-422-4660.