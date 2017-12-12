Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus awarded Woods Family Music and Arts Grant

The Woods Family Music and Arts Grant, managed by the Community Foundation of NCW, has awarded $56,628 in grants to schools and nonprofits across North Central Washington.

The Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus was awarded $2,000 to support the Family Concert which provides free admission to the community for families and children of all ages

Established in 2011, the Woods Family Music and Arts Grant provides up to $5,000 to support programs that foster and improve arts and music awareness, education, performance, events, and professional development.

The annual grant is open to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and public agencies in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties.

“The Woods family are incredibly passionate about access to art and music for everyone in the region” said Erika Orsulak, the director of education programs at the Community Foundation. “They are helping to inspire every generation to embrace art and music culture and have invested in programs that provide enriching experiences for a deeper connection to self and community. We are grateful for such meaningful philanthropy right here in our region.”