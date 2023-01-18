Vineta Faye Halsted

Vineta Faye Halsted – “call me Faye!” – was born December 27, 1942, in Bremerton, Washington. She passed away peacefully in Omak, Washington in the early hours of January 12, 2023 of natural causes with two of her children by her side.

She was born to Arthur Childress and Mary Hyde Childress in Bremerton where her father was working the shipyards during WW II. In 1945, the family moved to Yakima Valley where she attended school in Granger. After graduating high school, Faye moved to Spokane to attend Kinman Business College.

In 1963, she met Jack Rawley; they married in 1964 and made their home in Tonasket, WA. where they raised their three children. Faye worked in the apple warehouses and she also worked for the Gazette-Tribune in the Tonasket office.

In 1990 she married the love of her life Richard Halsted. They moved around to various carpentry jobs in the state until Richard retired and they made their home in Tonasket, Washington. They enjoyed traveling around the US together, one of which included taking a trip up the AL-CAN Highway with their Christian Motorcycle Association club. Yes, Faye rode all the way to Alaska on the back of a motorcycle! In fact, she’d be so comfortable that she’d sometimes fall asleep on long rides with her arms around Richard. They were very social, going to Bible studies, playing cards with friends, camping and even square dancing. She really loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whether it was camping or fishing or just hanging out at grandma and grandpa’s house.

In 2018 Faye and Richard moved to Wenatchee, Washngton to assisted living. After Richard passed in June of 2020, she moved to an adult family home in Omak to be closer to family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, daughter Connie Halsted and grandson Taylor Rawley.

Faye is survived by her brothers, Jack (Jo) Childress of North Carolina and Ron (Diana)

Childress of New Mexico; her children, Sherri (Jeff) Bosch of Guemes Island, Richard (Geri) Rawley of Tonasket, Jackie (Mike) Guilmette of East Wenatchee, Sue (Richard) Kniffen of Wenatchee, Wendy (Chris) Graves of Idaho, Tina Halsted of Spokane and Joe (Michele) Halsted of Spokane and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Friday, January 20th at the Tonasket cemetery at 11 AM – followed at noon by church services and memorial luncheon at the Loomis Community Church.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tonasket Senior Center.

The family would like to thank Lilac Estates Family Adult Home in Omak for their exceptional care of Faye in her final years.

Bergh Funeral Services & Crematory is in care of arrangements.