Steven Neal Drexler

Steven Neal Drexler was born May 23, 1950 to Art and Pat Drexler of Spanaway, Washington. He was the third born of his four siblings. He suffered a heart attack and his death was sudden and unexpected. He was the most special and loved dad and Papa.

His childhood years were spent in happiness, helping his mom, dad and family on their quarter horse ranch. Dad had many proud stories about the famous Coke Waggoner quarter horse. He was spunky, fun-loving, and mischievous as a child (which didn’t exactly fizzle out as he got older, as his brother Brooke pointed out).

Steve graduated in 1968 from Bethel High School in Spanaway. These were his wild days of fast cars, beers, sticks of dynamite and buddies (especially Ron Sheppard, Joe Betschart, Ron Elliff, Dave Guffin). But, he was also committed to his work ethic. He was small in stature, but made up for it in determination and hard work. Just out of high school, he started working for St. Regis Timber Company. He worked as choker setter, rigging slinger and high lead tower operator.

He then married his partner in crime, Patty Guffin. Not long after, their first-born son, Josh (Monk), came along. He was so proud of his boy. At this time, Steve, Patty and Josh moved to the east side of the mountains – settling in Loomis, Washington. Dad started work with J&J Logging, becoming a well-respected loader operator.

Soon after, Josh’s slightly bossy little sister, Rachel (Pink), was born… followed a few years later by his less bossy sister, Becky (Big B).

After 16 years in the logging industry, he decided on a career change and was hired on at Pacific Calcium. This is where he stayed the next 37 years -– as foreman, supervisor, and about everything in between.

He was a man of grit and hard work when it came to his job and supporting his family. But, in the small bits of free time he had, he loved fishing, bonfires, talking about the weather and making bean pots… lots and lots of them (we’re hearing his chuckle right now).

To know dad was to love him. All who knew him can picture his smiling face, hear his little chuckle, and remember the warmth he always exuded. His kids and grandkids still laugh about his dad jokes, which he thought were so funny, but nobody else laughed quite as hard as he did! We would laugh just to be nice… or, roll our eyes–which would make him laugh harder! He was a simple man who found happiness and contentment in the smallest joys in life. He loved his big, extended family… especially big sister Michelle, big brother Brooke, little brother Ty… and, all of his amazing nephews, nieces, sister/brother-in-law’s. His kids, grandkids, and family were his everything. He lived for us. There will never be another one like him.

Steve is survived by his three children, Josh Drexler, Rachel McFadden (Jimmy), Becky Morrill (Jarvis); grandkids, Mahki Morrill, Riley McFadden, Sahana Morrill and Ryder McFadden; siblings, Michelle Holsten (Mike), Brooke Drexler (Judy) and Ty Drexler (Terry); and beloved nieces and nephews.

Steve’s service and celebration of life will be held at the Loomis Community Church on April 16, 2022 at 11 a.m.. A luncheon to follow, potluck donations welcomed. In lieu of flowers, our dad (who had a passion for his furry friends) would love to have donations made in his honor to No Paws Left Behind dog rescue, in Oroville, Washington.

