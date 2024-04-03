Lonnie Bloomer of Tonasket, Wash. died on March 19, 2024. He was born Dec. 19, 1946, in Aurora, Miss. to Ralph and Annabell (Points) Bloomer.

Lonnie Cecil Bloomer of Tonasket, Washington passed away suddenly on March 19, 2024. Lonnie was born on December 19, 1946, in Aurora, Missouri to Ralph and Annabell (Points) Bloomer.

His family moved to Washington State when he was a young man. They worked in the Okanogan Valley orchards.

Lonnie served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1975. He served in Vietnam and was stationed on the USS Constellation. After leaving the military Lonnie was a long-haul truck driver and then returned to the Okanogan Valley working in the orchards and driving a tow truck for Steven’s Auto Wrecking & Towing. Lonnie worked for T.I.C. Construction helping to build mills for Asamera Mine in Wenatchee, Washington and Echo Bay Minerals in Republic, Washington. After completing construction of the mill at Echo Bay he worked as a millwright. He also worked with his brother Ronnie as a fence installer in Washington State.

Lonnie enjoyed being outdoors, especially camping, fishing and getting together with family and friends whenever he could.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Annabell Bloomer. He leaves behind his lifelong friend, Cindy Dickerson; kids, Michael Bloomer, Candi (Bill) Frazier, Bob (Betty) Clough, Niska (Rob) Morris, Eddie Dickerson (deceased); sister, Bonnie (Duane) Morris; brother, Ronnie (Joyce) Bloomer; sister, Peggy (David) Kloth; sister, Vonetta (Alan) Wolleat and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He will be sorely missed!

Love you, Poppa!

Military honors will take place at the U.S. Armed Forces Legacy Park in Tonasket, Washington on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. Then a Celebration of Life will follow at the Tonasket Eagles Aerie, 213 S Western Ave, Tonasket.