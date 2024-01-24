Janis Waunita Rasmussen

Janis Waunita Rasmussen of Omak, Washington, was reunited in Heaven with her one true love and soul mate, Carl David Rasmussen, on January 14, 2024. Jan was born October 8, 1948 in Bremerton, Washington to Wes and Waunita Bringle.

She entered into this world with three big brothers – Norm Bringle of Alaska, Jerry (Ronnie) of Florida and Ron (Kelli) of Bremerton. She graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1966. Mom and Dad were married on August 2, 1975. Mom gained a wonderful sister and special friend – Esther Barker (Dad’s sister) of Spokane Valley, Washington at the same time.

Together, Mom and Dad raised their girls – Jennifer (Scott) Sturm of Spokane Valley and Julie (David) Judkins of Malott, Washington. Mom loved and cared for our “brother,” Scott (Benie) Miller of Oroville, Washington, along the way. They did their best to raise us all with solid family values, compassionate hearts and strong Faith.

Mom worked as a counselor at OBHC for many years, until her retirement. She especially enjoyed her time spent working with children and the friendships she made during those years. Mom and Dad were blessed with their granddaughter, Raelee Woolschlager, of Malott on October 4, 1996. She was the apple of their eyes. They both loved her fiercely – and spoiled her rotten – with all the love and joy that they had to give. So many special memories were made.

There are so many that were a special part of Mom’s life. (You know who you are!) Mom and Dad are together again, probably fishing somewhere in Heaven. We were so blessed to have them as our parents. They were such a wonderful example of love and companionship. We will miss them every day but are rejoicing in the fact that they are together again.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service in care of arrangements.