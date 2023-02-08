Florence Thornton

Florence Flieger Thornton passed away January 29, 2023 in Omak, Washington at the age of 100 years and almost ten months. Florence was born April 2, 1922 in Moscow, Idaho to Louis and Hattie Belle Flieger, the tenth child of 15 children born to them.

She spent her early years in the Moscow area, graduated from Moscow High School in 1940 and met Floyd Thornton when she attended a church convention near Hayden Lake, Idaho. They were married Feb 2, 1942 in Okanogan, Washington and spent their entire married life farming in the Tonasket area until his death in 2006.

Florence remained in the family home until health indicated a move in the spring of 2020 when she moved to Orchard Manor in Tonasket and in November 2021 she moved to Regency at Omak, where she passed away.

Floyd and Florence had five sons who grew up in the Tonasket area, Dell, Dennis, Darold, Bruce and Robert. She cherished her role as a wife and mother and involved herself in their school and athletic activities in addition to helping on the farm as she was able.

Florence spent over 40 years packing apples for Haskel Burns in Ellisforde and later, Oroville. She was a very fast apple packer, the fastest packer in the warehouse for most of those years and was the packing boss for the last ten years there.

After becoming grandparents, Floyd and Florence took up running, enjoying many family gatherings at 5K races and creating memories. Florence ran or walked three 10K races after turning 90 years old.

Florence was part of a world-wide fellowship of Christians who seek to follow the teachings of Jesus. She enjoyed Bible studies in her home for many years and also attended fellowship meetings, gospel services and church conventions with others in the area who shared her precious faith. Her home was always open to ministers and friends.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents; all 14 of her siblings; her husband, Floyd and two sons, Dell and Darold. She is survived by sons, Dennis (Kathy) of Oroville, Bruce (Sonja) of Oroville and Robert (Dewie) of Republic; 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many many friends.

Services for Florence will be held at Bergh Funeral Chapel in Oroville on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. with burial following at the Tonasket Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Bergh Funeral Services with James Lindsey, Michael Summers and Lucas Hazelwood officiating.