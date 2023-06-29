Darrell Brown

Darrell Burt Brown

Darrell Burt Brown, 65 years old of Tonasket, Washington, passed away in the early afternoon of Sunday, June 18th, 2023.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Gaunt; daughters, Terrah Danielson and Jennae Kotecki and wife, Linda Wyers-Brown, along with his loving siblings and extended family.

Darrell spent his youth and adult years as a resident of Tri-Cities, Washington where he worked and retired after 40 years with the BNSF Railroad.

He enjoyed his years fishing, hunting with his dogs, biking, hiking, water sports and spending time with his family and friends. He continued his love of exploring and spending time in the great outdoors into his final months.

There will be a burial service held at the Tonasket Gerhard Cemetery, 702 HWY. 7, Tonasket, Washington 98855 at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7th with a celebration of life at his and his wife Linda’s home to follow.