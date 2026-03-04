Tonasket Council considers separate landscaping positon

A proposed towing services ordinance, airport grant funding and updates to the city’s accessory dwelling unit code were among the topics discussed.

TONASKET — A proposed towing services ordinance, airport grant funding and updates to the city’s accessory dwelling unit code were among the topics discussed during the Tonasket City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 24.

There were no public comments on the consent agenda. The council approved the consent agenda, with additions, which included minutes from the Feb. 4 special meeting and the Feb. 10 regular council meeting.

Michael Ward of Trout Unlimited provided an update on the Enloe Dam feasibility study, outlining progress and next steps in evaluating the long-term future of the dam.

Trout Unlimited (TU) is a leading U.S. non-profit conservation organization dedicated to protecting and restoring coldwater fisheries, specifically trout and salmon habitats.

Ward explained that the study is currently focused on and assessing the potential of dam removal.

“The main conclusion is that removing the dam would be feasible and it would be affordable,” Ward said.

Ward said the concrete can be removed and the site can be turned back into conditions that approximate what was there before the dam.

Councilmember Jeff McMillan asked questions about potential impacts.

“When we first started talking about this, many of the First Nation Tribes did not want the fish in their fishery. What’s changed?” asked McMillan.

Ward said initially, there was a concern about whether the fish could navigate the fall.

No action was required from the council.

Under council business, the council considered AB26-15, which would authorize the mayor to sign an RV park sublease agreement with the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Alisa Weddle said she attended a Tonasket Chamber of Commerce meeting

“I had a conversation with Brent Timm about how our RV Park lease was due,” said Weddle.

Weddle suggested the matter be sent to committee and revisited at the next council meeting.

The council agreed to send the matter to the parks committee for review.

The council also had a discussion on AB26-16, regarding additional dwelling unit (ADU) code updates and determination of rates.

“We spent a lot of time on this last year,” said Weddle, “We wanted to bring it back to the council.”

Councilmembers discussed how rates should be structured and whether ADUs should be treated differently than primary residences for certain fees.

The item was listed for discussion only, and no formal vote was taken. The matter is expected to go back to committee and return to the council for further consideration.

Council members considered the possibility of a new city landscape job position description.

“This has been something that’s been rolling around in my brain for a couple of weeks and talking to Darren about the idea of pulling landscaping duties off the public works department and creating a separate position,” said Weddle.

There was no decision made on the matter.

The council conducted a first reading of Ordinance 861, related to towing services within city limits. The item was presented as a first look only, with no action taken during the meeting.

The council considered Resolution 2026-05, authorizing matching funds for a Washington State Department of Transportation Airport Grant. The resolution passed unanimously.

Council members also approved authorizing the mayor to sign the 2026 Citywide Preservation Project award letter.

Department heads provided updates on current operations and ongoing projects.

The next regularly scheduled Tonasket City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m.