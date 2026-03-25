Republicans submit three nominees for interim Okanogan County Sheriff

OKANOGAN COUNTY— The Okanogan County Republican Party has forwarded three ranked nominees to the Okanogan County Commissioners to choose from to fill the soon-to-be-vacant sheriff’s position following the resignation of Sheriff Paul Budrow, effective April 6.

After a competitive application and interview process, the party’s central committee selected David Yarnell, Jodie Barcus and Michael Blake as its top three choices for interim sheriff. The nominees were submitted in ranked order, as required by state law.

The selection process was conducted in accordance with the Washington State Constitution and RCW 36.16.115, which outlines how vacancies in partisan county offices are to be filled. Under the statute, the political party of the departing official is responsible for nominating three candidates for consideration by county commissioners.

Six candidates submitted applications for the interim role, according to the Okanogan County Republican Party. Five of those applicants were interviewed during a special meeting of the central committee held Sunday, March 22.

“It was a pleasure to hear from so many capable, well-qualified applicants,” OCRP Chairman Stacy Storm said in a news release.

Following interviews, precinct committee officers voted to determine the three nominees, ranking them in order of preference before forwarding the list to county commissioners for final consideration.

David Yarnell was selected as the committee’s top-ranked nominee, followed by Jodie Barcus and Michael Blake.

The Okanogan County Board of Commissioners now has 60 days from April 6, the effective date of Budrow’s resignation, to appoint one of the three nominees to serve as interim sheriff. The selected individual will hold the position until a successor is elected and qualified, in accordance with state law.

If commissioners do not make an appointment within that 60-day window, the responsibility will shift to Gov. Bob Ferguson, who would then select an interim sheriff from the same list of nominees.

Budrow’s resignation creates a vacancy in the county’s highest-profile law enforcement position, prompting a process designed to ensure continuity of leadership within the sheriff’s office.

Storm thanked both the applicants and the party members involved in the selection process.

“We appreciate the efforts of all the candidates who participated,” Storm said. “Each candidate brought valuable skills, insights and experiences to the process.”

She also expressed appreciation for the precinct committee officers who participated in evaluating candidates and casting votes.

Commissioners are expected to take up the appointment on March 30, beginning with Under Sheriff David Yarnell, at 1:30 p.m. Each candidate will be interviewed by the commissioners. The public can watch the interview process at www.okanogancounty.gov on AV Capture.