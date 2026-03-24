Oroville Council reviews Enloe Dam findings

The entrance to the Oroville City Council Chambers is located on the south side of city hall, 1308 Ironwood Street. GT file photo

OROVILLE — A wide-ranging discussion on the future of the Enloe Dam, along with fire department appointments, community event planning and city operations, highlighted the Oroville City Council’s March 17 meeting, where all actions brought before the council were approved unanimously.

Mayor Ed Naillon opened with routine business, including approval of prior meeting minutes and city expenditures. Council members also approved vouchers totaling $110,645.49 and payroll in the amount of $57,514.27.

A significant portion of the meeting was devoted to a presentation by Mike Ward of Trout Unlimited, who shared findings from the Enloe Dam feasibility study. Ward was joined by David Bowen, regional director with the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Ward’s presentation covered the history of the dam, sediment composition, potential removal strategies and funding opportunities. He also outlined environmental and economic considerations, including sediment transport, downstream impacts and reservoir conditions.

Naillon and council members raised questions regarding how dam removal could affect Oroville’s levee system, local ratepayers and downstream communities. Additional concerns were discussed about flooding risks and long-term environmental outcomes.

Bowen addressed the Department of Ecology’s role in water quality oversight, while Ward noted that the feasibility study is approximately 30 percent complete and will provide more detailed findings as it progresses.

Questions also arose regarding decision-making authority for the dam, with clarification that the structure is owned by the local public utility district. Council members expressed interest in continued public engagement and Ward indicated that additional public meetings are expected.

No formal action was taken on the dam discussion.

The council also approved the appointment of four new members to the Oroville Fire Department following a request from Fire Chief Bruce Rawley. The department currently has three open positions and four applicants recently completed testing.

The appointments of Ryan Marcolin, Jesus Morales, Nick Perez and Elijah Noel were approved, effective immediately.

During scheduled appearances, Melisa Turner of the Friends of the Oroville Library requested that an informational insert be included in the city’s utility bills to update residents on the library’s front door relocation project. Naillon noted the project’s community benefit and suggested waiving the associated fee. The council approved both the inclusion of the insert and the fee waiver.

Charles McNeil also addressed the council regarding a proposed Soap Box Derby event to coincide with May Day festivities. McNeil said he would provide liability insurance and additional details, while council members discussed potential road closures and event logistics. No formal action was taken, and McNeil is expected to return with a more detailed proposal.

In another request, Susan Cline submitted an application on behalf of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Veteran’s Memorial Park on April 4. The council approved the park use permit and waived associated fees, citing the event’s community value.

Under new business, the council acknowledged a Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board license renewal for Tacos Jolisco, with no objections raised.

Oroville City Clerk JoAnn Denney also informed the council that registration is open for the annual Association of Washington Cities conference. With a limited travel budget of $1,000 and a registration fee of $585, Denney said the city may explore scholarship opportunities to offset costs. Naillon encouraged interested attendees to coordinate with the clerk’s office.

The council further received notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service that preliminary investigation findings will be conducted for the Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District. The study is part of a potential federal assistance request under the PL-566 Small Watershed Program.

Additional business included a request from Niarus Walker of The Guild Gallery and Art Center to proclaim March 2026 as Youth Art Month in Oroville. The council approved the proclamation unanimously, and Naillon read it aloud during the meeting.

In addition, council members approved a $18,235 consultant agreement with SCJ Alliance for the city’s 2026 scrub seal project, which will address multiple street locations. Public Works Superintendent Steve Thompson explained the scope of the work before the council authorized the mayor to sign the agreement.

Naillon addressed a request related to Lots 22, 23 and 24 of Block 44. The property owner is seeking to revert the lots back to the original plat configuration. Council members approved the request, allowing the parcels to proceed toward separate county parcel numbers.

Department head updates included a proposal from Thompson to set April 1 as the city’s annual Spring Clean-Up Day. City hall will provide additional information on acceptable materials and collection details.

Oroville Police Chief Gary Hirst reported that all officers recently completed firearms training successfully and provided an update on an ongoing Main Street arson investigation.

Denney updated the council on a draft seasonal vendor park use agreement, noting that adjustments may be needed to the city’s fee schedule. She plans to share the proposal with department heads for further review.

In a final item of discussion, local resident Rocky DeVon asked the council to reconsider penalty charges on a property account balance. Councilmembers discussed how penalties are applied under city ordinances and noted that a similar request had previously been denied. No action was taken.