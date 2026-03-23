Paul Bouchard named Oroville Chamber’s Citizen of the Year

Zion Butler was recognized by the chamber for having the Business of the Year, Invictus Training Center. Moore explained what a rough time Butler went through with the loss of his partner, but the gym owner has persevered. While Butler was unable to attend the banquet, his mother, who was fighting back tears, was able to accept the award for him. Gary De Von/staff photos

Paul Bouchard (left) accepts the Citizen of the Year award, which was presented by Andross Moore. Bouchard was noted for his help in the community as an EMT and especially for his years of teaching CPR throughout the area. Moore shared a laugh with Bouchard, who made the awards this year, that Moore, who owns Corvid Wolf Jewelry, couldn’t do the engraving because then it would giveaway that Bouchard had won this year.

OROVILLE – The Oroville Chamber of Commerce held its annual Awards Banquet last Saturday, naming Paul Bouchard as Citizen of the Year and Zion Butler’s Invictus Training Center as the Business of the Year.

The evening started out with a presentation to Dean Brazle, the 99- year-old World War II veteran who will be celebrating his 100th Birthday as the nation celebrates 250 years on July 4. Oroville Chamber President Rocky DeVon and others contacted 7th District Representative Hunter Abell about ways to recognize Brazle. The Representative proposed a resolution to the state House of Representatives and it was approved. A plaque with the resolution was presented to the former U.S. Navy SeaBee.

DeVon introduced the chamber officers and board members, including Peggy Shaw, vice president; Shelly Roberts, treasurer; Brooke Rubatino, secretary and board members Andross and Nairne Moreau.

He also introduced the six young women from the Oroville High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), who were helping out with the banquet that night. The OHS FBLA are working to earn money to attend the state conference being held in Spokane.

Those in attendance were also asked to introduce themselves and share about their businesses or employers.

The venue for Saturday’s banquet was the Hughes’ Barn, the second year the chamber has held it there. The food was prepared by Gold Town Smoke Catering and featured pulled pork sandwiches or chicken breast. While there were only a few briskets and chicken breasts left over, they were auctioned off with the money going to the FBLA to help fund their trip.