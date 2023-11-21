Several general election candidates look to have won their races

OKANOGAN – While the general election won’t be certified until Nov. 28, the latest ballot count, which took place last Monday, Nov. 20, shows there are some clear winners in several races and a couple of close contests.

In Oroville, incumbent mayor Ed Naillon looks like a shoo-in to retain his position at the head of city government. Naillon has nearly 80 percent of the vote, with 308 ballots cast in his favor, while challenger Chris Allen has 75 votes.

Another incumbent, Walt Hart III was leading in the count with 216 votes to former Oroville Councilman Robert Fuchs who has 146 votes for Position 3. Incumbent Tasha Shaw, however, is leading by a mere 17 votes over opponent Paul Bouchard. Shaw has 192 votes and Bouchard has 175 in the battle for Position 1. Richard Werner and Kolo Moser, who ran unopposed for Positions 3 and 5 respectively, will return to their council seats.

In Tonasket, Incumbent Ernesto Cerrillo has a comfortable lead over another former councilperson seeking a return to city government. Cerrillo has 153 votes to Marylou Kriner’s 91 for Position 2. In a much closer race for Position 5, incumbent Jeff McMillan had only an eight-vote lead over Dalana Potter. McMillan has 123 votes and Potter, 115. Incumbent Alisa Weddle who ran unopposed will return to her Position 4 council seat.

In the only three-way race in the north end of the county, the numbers have tightened up somewhat, but write-in candidate Adam Beardsley still has a big lead with 439 votes for School Director District 5 At Large. Deborah Nesper is next with 360 votes and Bryan Zeski follows with 303 votes. Justine Salazar, who was appointed to her School Director District 1 position ran unopposed and will return for a full term.

Racqel Plank is still leading Pete Valentine in the race for Tonasket School Director District 2. Plank has 843 votes and Valentine has 638. Former schoolteacher and incumbent, Joyce Fancher leads the race for School Director District 3. Fancher has 895 votes to Debbie Robert’s 759. Jennie Wilson maintains a lead against Ken Catone for Director District 5. The incumbent has 821 votes and Catone has 775.

Stephanie Steinman’s lead for a seat on the North Valley Hospital District board hasn’t weakened. Steinman has 1,782 to Tina Holman’s 842 ballots in the race for the District 4 At Large commissioner’s position.

Of the 25,847 registered voters, turnout was 42.01 percent for the general election. The last ballot count will be held Monday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.