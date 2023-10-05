Oroville School Board candidates talk about why they are running for Director Position 5

Bryan Zeski, Deborah Nesper and Adam Beardsley are running for Director Position 5 (at large) on the Oroville School Board.

Editor’s Note: This week we ask a few questions of the three candidates for Oroville School Board, Director Position 5 (at large). They are Bryan Zeski, Deborah Nesper and write-in candidate Adam Beardsley.

Deborah Nesper

Please give us a little background information about yourself:

I’ve been married for almost 23 years to my husband Gary. We have three boys and three girls, 12 grandchildren and have been in Okanogan county Since 2001, living in the highlands since 2005.

Volunteer work: Chesaw Highlands Children’s Activity Club, YAK (after school youth activity), Conconully Bible Camp, May Day, Molson Mid-Summer Fest, Story Barn, Five Day Clubs, Ice Fishing Tournament, 4-H leader, FFA and Little League coach

Briefly tell us why you want to be elected:

I am running for Oroville School Board to “Partner with parents to empower their children’s future.”

What are the three most important issues facing your office during the next few years and how would you handle them?

Washington State School issues: 1. Are Parents Primary Stakeholders in their children’s lives? 2. Declining public school enrollment. 3. Growing fraction between parents and public schools.

I will work to find solutions by: 1. Forming a commission to restore parent/school partnership, 2. Pressing WSSDA to recognize parents as MOST important Stakeholder in a child’s upbringing and 3. Studying challenges and identify solutions to adopting Age Appropriate curriculum

How do you differ from current board members and other candidates?

I have no conflicts of interest. I have multiple experiences in public, private, several school districts and our challenged children after working one on one and classrooms in two states. I also understand from a parent and now grandparents’ view the boards servant role of empowering parents in their children’s education and how to stand to protect that role. I would love to teach all how to self-govern.

Bryan Zeski

Please give us a little background information about yourself:

I grew up in Spokane, joined the Army, got married,and raised five kids through public schools across five states (and South Korea). We moved to Oroville last year when my wife was recruited to work as the Science Teacher at the Middle/High School and then I retired from the Army after 22 years of service. I belong to the Military Officers Association of America, the American Legion, and Girl Scouts of America. I have volunteered with the Girl Scouts for almost two decades and work at Oroville Middle/High School as a Coach and Guest Teacher when they ask.

Briefly tell us why you want to be elected:

The students and the community deserve a high-quality, consistent and stable educational environment. Teachers are the backbone of education and are the subject matter experts when it comes to teaching. Supporting, respecting, appreciating and listening to teachers will be how we create the best possible educational opportunities for our students. I want to support the Board and District in focusing on and investing in the things that make the most impact on our students’ success: teachers, families, and community.

What are the three most important issues facing your office during the next few years and how would you handle them?

Teachers are the foundation of a school that works for kids. To make sure our teachers want to stay in the Oroville District, we have to ask for and listen to their feedback. I’d like to help implement a system where teachers and staff regularly provide candid and, sometimes, critical feedback without fear of (real or perceived) reprisal. Their front-line insight and recommendations should contribute to the discussion surrounding any new or modified policies that directly affect the classroom educational environment. I would like to see the District work towards tentative, non-binding, renewal information earlier in the year so that teachers can take advantage of Educational Career fairs if needed and so that renewed teachers will have the confidence that they won’t be spending their summer doing job- and house-hunting in a market that has already passed its prime-hiring season.

I’ve heard many concerns from local people about how the District is supporting our Special Education families and professionals. I don’t have a ready answer, but I look forward to digging into it, learning the laws and regulations, and ensuring that we are not just in compliance with current laws, but are exceeding our mandate and doing what is right for our Special Education families and community.

The third issue I will address is strengthening family and community relationships and communication. This is hard work for any school district, but we have options. We could broadcast School Board meetings on digital platforms that are available for all families and record those broadcasts so families and community members can watch on THEIR schedule. We can hold Quarterly functions with the Board and community that center on feedback and conversation with the public. We could also reprioritize public information available online and ensure all active policies, procedures, and forms are readily available on the school website.

How do you differ from the current board members and the other candidates?

I dislike “US vs THEM” politics, and I won’t talk specifically about another candidate or Board Director. I’m not running “against” anyone – I’m just running “FOR” the Board Director position to make a better educational environment for students and teachers. The position is a supervisory one that is responsible for ensuring the Superintendent is effectively managing the resources and direction of the District, and that the District is in compliance with Federal, State, and Local Laws. In addition to having a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, I have almost two decades of service and experience managing and supervising publicly accountable units, bureaucracies, and people. This experience makes me uniquely qualified to provide insight, objective guidance, and recommendations about policies and procedures, and to highlight areas of concern for the Superintendent and District. My leadership philosophy has included always being able and willing to articulate the “WHY” behind each decision I make. Not everyone will agree with decisions we make, but elected officials owe their constituents a logical explanation behind them. I will be accountable to the Oroville community and will be available and able to explain the issues around every vote I make and to articulate the “WHY” behind it.

Adam Beardsley

Please give us a little background information about yourself.

I am happily married to my wife Stacey for the past 18 years. We have two boys, Tanner and Colton. I’ve lived in the Oroville/Chesaw area off and on since 1989. When I graduated from Oroville High School in 1999, I joined the Navy and served until August 2021. When I retired, we moved back here to Oroville to raise our boys. For the past two seasons, I have been the assistant High School football coach, and have volunteered in the springtime with the high school, Babe Ruth and Little League teams for the past three seasons. I am a member of the Oroville American Legion.

Briefly tell us why you want to be elected:

I want to be a bigger part of the decision process when it comes to the education of not only my family but the families of our entire community. All these kids deserve the best we are able to offer them.

What are the three most important issues facing your office during the next few years and how would you handle them?

Teacher retention – making sure that the teachers we hire are supported through the administration but also their colleagues and our community.

Building a stronger sense of community between our school and our community – implement more outings and activities involving our students, staff and community.

Improving current educational environment — ensure that our students and staff have all the required materials and resources to receive and provide the best possible education.

How do you differ from the current board members and the other candidates?

I have a strong sense of community and family ties throughout the Okanogan. I have decades of leadership skills and training that have provided me a different outlook/approach to issues and problems. I am solely focused on ensuring our young people and our staff have what they need to be successful.