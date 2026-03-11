Oroville Council approves irrigation request, event permits and airport agreements

Irrigation for a housing development and airport project updates were among the items discussed at the Oroville City Council’s meeting on March 3.

OROVILLE — Irrigation for a housing development, upcoming community events, airport project updates and several administrative matters were among the items discussed and approved during the Oroville City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, March 3.

One of the evening’s larger discussions centered on a request related to irrigation use for the Villas development.

Jim Hammond of Veranda Beach Partnership asked the council to allow irrigation for individual villa lots through residential water meters rather than requiring a separate irrigation meter, as outlined in section 3.7(c) of the city’s water and sewer agreement. The request prompted discussion regarding Equivalent Residential Units (ERUs) and how the request could affect the city’s water system.

City Superintendent Steve Thompson told the council that the number of ERUs the city is allowed to serve will be addressed in the next update of the city’s Water System Plan, expected in the coming years. Thompson also stated the city currently has the capacity to allow the request.

Council members discussed the proposed irrigation use, which would be tied to individual water meters rather than separate irrigation meters. Discussion also included irrigation water currently being used through the Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District.

Following discussion, the council unanimously approved the request, allowing irrigation through residential meters for the individual villa lots. The approval applies only to the individual lots and does not extend to common areas.

Several upcoming community events were also discussed.

Salley Bull appeared before the council to explain park use applications for the Oroville Market Association’s Farmer’s Market, which is scheduled to run from May 2 through Oct. 31 at Madeline Wells Park. Bull also outlined additional community activities planned in city parks, including an art event in the park and the use of the library front lawn for May Day.

Bull asked the council to waive park use fees for the events, noting they are community activities. The council unanimously approved the park use applications and agreed to waive the associated fees.

Joan Krajewski addressed the council regarding a street closure request connected to the Highlands Community Support Coalition’s planned Festival of Colors – Cinco de Mayo celebration.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, from noon to 6 p.m. Krajewski requested that Ironwood Street between Central Avenue and 14th Avenue be closed from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. to allow time for setup and cleanup.

The council noted the city does not currently have a formal street closure request form, so Krajewski completed a park use facility request form instead. Because the event is community-focused, the council voted unanimously to approve the street closure and waive associated fees.

Airport-related projects were also discussed during the meeting.

Tim Ike of J-U-B Engineers joined the meeting by phone to explain a professional services agreement amendment connected to the Oroville Airport project. The amendment provides for a wildlife hazard site visit and a report tied to the airport runway reconstruction project, which includes the replacement of airport fencing.

The council unanimously approved the amendment and authorized Mayor Ed Naillon to sign the agreement.

In addition, Ike provided a brief update on bid schedules for the airport’s fuel system and runway reconstruction projects.

The council reviewed a proposal from engineering firm Kimley-Horn to prepare an Independent Fee Estimate for the airport’s aviation fuel system construction phase services. The estimate is required by the Federal Aviation Administration. The work will include reviewing the scope of services, preparing a fee estimate and documentation for the project at a cost of $7,000.

Councilmembers approved the professional services agreement and authorized both the mayor and city clerk to sign the contract.

Another discussion arose following an email from Gold Town Smoke regarding the possibility of providing smoked meat at Osoyoos Lake Veteran’s Memorial Park this year.

Councilmembers discussed the need for an agreement, determining a location for the vendor and obtaining necessary approvals, including insurance and a health department permit. Councilmembers discussed potentially establishing a $20 daily fee and creating a parking pass system to show the day’s use had been approved by the city.

Thompson suggested the agreement could apply to both OVLMP and Deep Bay Park. The council approved modifying the current agreement and directed City Clerk JoAnn Denney to present an updated version to the council for future consideration.

During the meeting council approved the minutes from the Feb. 17 meeting, along with city vouchers totaling $27,961.35, checks totaling $2,575.17 and payroll totaling $95,046.24.

During department head updates, Denney presented a request from a customer seeking reversal of a penalty fee. After discussion, the council voted unanimously to deny the request.

Police Chief Gary Hirst reported that the Oroville Police Department is currently fully staffed and officers are completing required annual training. In addition, the department will be receiving taser and body camera training from Axon and Officer Valdez is completing field training this week.

Hirst told the council he is pleased with the department and believes the city has a very solid police force.

Thompson also reported receiving two quotes for a sewer project and said the city will proceed with the work. Quotes were received from JR Construction and Adam McNall.

Council members approved the purchase of five America 250 flag banners for display in the city. Funding for the banners will come from the city’s hotel and motel tax fund.

Before the meeting adjourned, Councilmember Walt Hart thanked Officer Chris Patterson for visiting local businesses and helping them take steps to avoid becoming targets of crime.

The council meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in council chambers. The next meeting is on March 17.