NVH District Commissioners approve provider appointments, routine business

The hospital district board addressed routine matters, financial oversight and medical staff appointments at its meeting on Feb. 26.

NORTH COUNTY — The North Valley Hospital (NVH) District Board of Commissioners (BOC) addressed routine governance matters, financial oversight and medical staff appointments during its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 26.

NVH CFO Anthonie Zimmermann joined the meeting remotely to introduce himself to the board.

“I will plan on being there for every board meeting and I will be back out there in March. I am based in New Jersey and I’m with Columbia Basin Hospital,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmermann said he was born in Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster.

“So, I’m very familiar with the area. I’m looking forward to getting out there in March.”

CEO John McReynolds provided an administrative update on hospital operations and ongoing district activities.

Former CFO Mellisa Thompson reviewed the district’s current financial standing.

“The bottom line for the entire district for the year was a positive of $666, 574,” she said.

Commissioners approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which included several routine financial and administrative items. The board also approved the minutes from the Jan. 29, 2026 regular board meeting, along with charity care totaling $27,143.32.

Also approved were North Valley Hospital accounts payable vouchers numbered 127634 through 127837 totaling $2,291,549.97, as well as Long-Term Care accounts payable vouchers numbered 25339 through 25405 totaling $482,822.77. No bad debt was presented for approval.

Under new business, commissioners approved several medical staff courtesy appointments to support continued patient care services across the district.

New courtesy appointments included Felix Alvelo, PA-C, serving as an ERx hospitalist; Affaan Bangash, DO, with Radia; and Salah Sherif, MD, with ERx.

In addition, the board approved a series of courtesy reappointments for providers continuing to serve patients through the hospital and its partner organizations. Reappointed providers included Eileen Lorenz, MD, with Radia; Amy Navarre-Cantrell, PA-C, ERx hospitalist; Quoc Nguyen, MD, Confluence Pathology; Jakdej Nikomborirak, MD, specializing in sleep medicine at North Valley Hospital; Sara Ragsdale, DO, ERx; Whitney Reid, MD, Confluence Pathology; and Erin Vander Stoep, PA-C, with the Family Health Center.

Commissioners considered and approved Resolution No. 775, which establishes a formal process for declaring and disposing of surplus property owned by the hospital district.

As part of the board’s continuing education efforts, commissioners participated in a governance training session presented through the Washington State Hospital Association and the Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts.

The educational presentation, titled “Three Major Sources of Payment for Hospitals,” reviewed the primary revenue streams that support hospital operations. These include government-funded programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, commercial insurance reimbursements and direct payments from patients.

The next scheduled NVH BOC meeting will be held on Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m.