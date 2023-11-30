General election certified, final ballot tally makes no changes in results

OKANOGAN – Election officials certified the general election after one last count on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and the final results for North County remained the same as previous tallies.

North Valley Hospital

Stephanie Steinman, a registered nurse who is the co-owner of Lakeside and Whitestone Pharmacies, is the clear winner in the race for North Valley Hospital District (Okanogan County Hospital District 4) Commissioner District 4. Steinman had 1,784 votes (67.66 percent) cast in her favor while Tina Holman, who also sought the office, received 843 votes (31.98 percent).

City of Oroville

Ed Naillon is the mayor-elect for Oroville having garnered 306 votes (79.9 percent) for his return to head up the city government. Chris Allen who attempted to replace the incumbent, received 75 votes (19.58 percent).

Tasha Shaw looks to have won a return to Oroville City Council Position 1. She and Paul Bouchard ran a close race, but Shaw earned 192 votes (52.32 percent) cast in her favor to Bouchard’s 175 (47.68 percent). In the other contested council race, Walt Hart III, the city’s longest currently-serving council member, will return in Council Position 4. Hart had 216 votes (59.43 percent) to Robert Fuchs’ 146 (40.11 percent).

Incumbents who didn’t face a challenge this go-around were Richard Warner and Kolo Moser. They will be returning to the council in Positions 3 and 5 respectively.

City of Tonasket

Three positions on the Tonasket City Council were up for grabs in the Nov. 7 general election. Ernesto Cerrillo, with 153 votes (61.94 percent), will continue to serve in Position 2 over one-time mayor and former councilwoman Marylou Kriner. Kriner received 91 votes (36.84 percent). In a much closer race, incumbent Jeff McMillan earned a return to the council in Position 5. McMillan bested Dalance Potter by eight votes with 123 (51.25 percent) to Potter’s 115 (47.92 percent).

Tonasket School Board

There were three Tonasket School Board seats open in the general election and incumbents seemed to have ruled the day. Joyce Fancher will return as Director District 3 on the board with 897 votes (53.81 percent). Challenger Debbie Roberts received 759 votes (45.53 percent). Jennie Wilson will also return to the school board in Director District 5. While the totals were somewhat closer, the incumbent had 823 votes (51.18 percent) to would-be board member Ken Catone, with 775 votes (48.20 percent). Both Racqel Plank and Pete Valentine sought the empty Director District 2 seat on the school board. Plank appears to have sewn up the win with 845 ballots (56.00 percent) cast her way to Valentine’s 638 (42.28 percent).

Oroville School Board

Write-in candidate Adam Beardsley has secured a seat on the Oroville School Board in Director District 5 At Large with 439 votes (39.8 percent). He successfully ran a last-minute write-in campaign against Deborah Nesper who got 350 votes (32.64 percent) and Bryan D. Zeski who received 304 (27.56 percent) in the only three-way race on the ballot.

Justine Salazar, a recent appointee to the school board, will return to her position as she ran unopposed for Director District 1.

Of the 25,837 registered voters in the county, voter turnout was 42.11 percent, according to election officials with the Okanogan County Auditor’s office.