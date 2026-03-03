Concerned parents address bullying during Tonasket School Board meeting

Emotional public comment marked the Tonasket School Board meeting, as several parents addressed the board regarding concerns about bullying.

TONASKET — Emotional public comment marked the Tonasket School Board meeting on Feb. 25, as several parents addressed the board regarding concerns about bullying in the district and the recent loss of a Tonasket elementary student to suicide.

During public comment, several parents spoke about what they described as ongoing bullying issues within the schools and expressed concern about student safety, communication and prevention efforts. Speakers referenced the recent death of an elementary student, urging the district to take additional steps to ensure students feel safe and supported.

“I come from a family of suicide. I heard about the recent child’s death. I know that my stepson has dealt with bullying in middle school. I’m not from here. I’m from Kentucky. We have a two-point policy back in the south. If there is bullying or targeting. They will be suspended or expelled for this issue,” said one mother.

She continued by saying, “this is such an issue in the United States now.”

The woman explained to the board how another mother communicated to her that their child was also experiencing bullying in the Tonasket Middle School.

“Something has to change,” she said.

Another mother shared a similar experience. “When is it going to stop?” she asked the board.

Several parents expressed the same message, asking the board to consider what can be done. “We have to find a way to get this bullying to stop.”

Superintendent Kevin Young thanked the parents who offered to be a part of the solution.

“You’re absolutely right. Bullying is everywhere; it’s been everywhere. The principals can speak to this better than I can, but we have tried to crack down on it. We have a formal policy, and a formal procedure, but more than that, any concern has been investigated,” said Young.

“I know the people who work here are doing their very best. They know these kids, they care about these kids. This horrific tragedy is affecting the people who work here too, because they do know and care about these kids,” said the superintendent.

In response to parents’ urging that “somebody should have noticed,” Young said he would have to respectfully disagree.

“Not always. I guarantee you that everyone who interacts with a student would never turn a blind eye, would never not do what they could if they thought anything like this could happen. Obviously, we can always do better. Society can do better,” said Young

The superintendent assured the parents that programs regarding bullying prevention have been implemented.

“Obviously, I don’t know all the facts in this case and I couldn’t share any if I did,” he said.

Board member Joyce Fancher said she was heartbroken by the loss of the student.

“It affects everyone,” said Fancher.

Parents asked for increased transparency regarding bullying reports, clearer procedures for addressing complaints and stronger intervention efforts when students raise concerns.

The board acknowledged the concerns raised during public comment and expressed sympathy to the family affected by the loss.

In other business, the board approved consent agenda items, including minutes from previous meetings, district warrants and personnel matters. The approval was unanimous.

The Tonasket School Board typically meets on the last Wednesday of each month. The next scheduled board meeting is set for Wednesday, March 25.