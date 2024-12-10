All is calm: Strategies for a peaceful holiday season

As the holiday season approache and traditional fesivities begin, for many it also brings a familiar sense of anxiety.

OKANOGAN COUNTY- As the holiday season approaches, the air fills with the scent of pine and the sound of festive music, but for many, it also brings a familiar sense of anxiety.

According to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association, nearly 38 percent of people report increased stress levels during the holiday season. The pressure to meet expectations, whether self-imposed or from family and societal norms, can lead to anxiety and burnout.

Between finding the perfect gifts, hosting family gatherings, and juggling a packed social calendar, the pressure to create a picture perfect holiday can overshadow the joy of the season. However, by embracing a few mindful strategies, it’s possible to transform this time of year into a celebration of peace and connection, rather than a whirlwind of stress.

December is National Stress-Free Family Holidays Month, a time to focus on creating a joyful and connected holiday season. Director of Communications for Okanogan Behavioral Health (OBHC), Carolbelle Branch offers 10 tips for a less-stress holiday season.

Keep a calendar. Whether it’s hosting, visiting, baking, wrapping, or celebrating, make sure it’s on your calendar so you don’t double-book or over-commit your time. Seeing everything all in one place gives you a better idea of what you can accommodate in your schedule. Know your budget and stick to it. It’s much too easy to overspend when you don’t have a budget. Make a list. Take a few moments to list the gifts you need to get, all the ingredients you’ll need, the tasks you have to do, and all the errands you need to run. Then, figure out how much time you need for each, what you can do in advance, which can be done at the same time, and which errands can be done in a single trip so you can get things done more quickly and efficiently. Anticipate challenges. If you accept in advance that things don’t always go as planned, you can focus on solutions rather than feeling stressed. Ask for help. You’ll be surprised at how often people say “yes,” especially when you are specific about how they can help. Take advantage of time savers. More and more grocers will do your shopping for you. All you have to do is give them your list and pick it up when it’s ready. When you purchase gifts, ask the retailer if they will gift wrap them for you, and whether they can also ship them directly to the recipient. Set aside time for yourself. Take a walk, read a book, listen to music. You’ll feel better and more energized. Commit a random act of kindness. Help a neighbor, encourage someone who’s feeling down, or let someone know you appreciate them. Acts of kindness trigger feel-good chemicals in your brain, and also contribute to your sense of self-worth. Say “no.” It’s okay to set limits on what you can reasonably do and what you can’t. It doesn’t make you less loving or caring, or less of a person. Be grateful. When you focus on the positives, the negatives have less power over how you feel.

Amidst the hustle and bustle, by planning ahead, and prioritizing what’s truly important, it’s possible to avoid last minute scrambles, and enjoy the festivities with a clear mind. At its core, the holiday season is about connection with loved ones.

“And remember to make it a happy holiday season,” said Branch.