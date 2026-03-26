Volunteers have another successful Oroville Community clean-up

OROVILLE – On Sunday, March 22, more than 30 community members came out to clean up more of Oroville‘s main street, in the second monthly CLEAN UP OROVILLE Community Clean Up.

Property owners were consulted and the group cleaned up two disused gas stations, the main road heading north from the Catholic Church on the left side of the street, sidewalks, an overgrown lot for sale and the RV Park for sale by the river.

Many of the people who come to help are business owners in Oroville. Participating businesses are as follows: Amarobilt Construction, Butler Built Community Garage, Corvid Wolf Jewelers, Goyografica Graphic Design, Hidden Addiction Tattoos, Kent’s Junk Removal, Invictus Training Center LLC – (2025-26 Oroville Chamber Business of the Year) and Lakeside Storage and Rental

“This is a community action and all are welcome to participate. The fact that we have so many community members willing to give their time tells us there is an appetite for our town to look a little different than it does,” said Lisa Vallejo Sorensen, community organizer.

“Folks tell me how good it feels to do something constructive for our precious community. In a time when many things feel outside of our control, we do have a say in where we live and what it looks like. We are all responsible. Our town is a reflection of us,” she added.

Those who would like to participate in the next Community Clean Up are encouraged to join the Clean Up Oroville Facebook page, contact Vallejo Sorensen at 603-790-0205 by calling or texting or text or just come to the next event, which will be Sunday April 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.