Tonasket Chamber prepares for annual awards banquet, Oroville Chamber’s celebration to follow

TONASKET – Community members are invited to dust off their denim and bring a little sparkle as the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce prepares to host its annual awards banquet Saturday, Feb.21.

This year’s theme, “Denim and Diamonds,” promises an evening of celebration, recognition and community connection. The event will be hosted at the Tonasket Eagles, at 5 p.m. The annual banquet traditionally draws business owners, civic leaders and residents for dinner, an awards ceremony and a fundraising auction.

Tickets are $25 and include a steak and baked potato dinner or a vegetarian option. Tickets are available for purchase at Molly Hart’s, 31574A U.S. Highway 97 in Tonasket.

In addition to honoring the Grand Marshal and Citizen of the Year, the evening will include both a live and dessert auction. Organizers are inviting community members to donate a “gem” of a dessert to be auctioned off during the event, adding both sweetness and friendly competition to the night.

“This is the first banquet that I will be attending. It’s a tradition. We won’t be doing awards for all of the businesses this year, but we are going to be celebrating two awards. One is for Citizen of the Year and the other is Grand Marshal. The only reason we opted not to do the awards for all of the businesses is that we felt it was a little unfair for all of the businesses. Considering a lot of them were struggling after the construction,” said Matthew Rodriguez, Chamber President.

Rodriguez said the annual banquet serves as one of the chamber’s signature events, offering a chance to reflect on the past year while recognizing those who have contributed to the vitality of the local economy and community life.

“One thing we are offering to all businesses, and individuals, is not charging membership dues for 2026. We are doing this to help out the businesses and to help out anyone who wants to help out with the chamber. My goal for this year is to see everyone united and having this dinner is hopefully a way to get everyone together,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said his goal is to see a bridge built and build confidence in the chamber.

“To us, this is a celebration. Our events committee has really focused on making this a celebration. We will have a live band, a dinner, a live auction and are hoping to make this a fun event,” said Rodriguez.

For many community members, the banquet represents more than an awards ceremony. It is a rare opportunity during the winter months for the community to gather under one roof, to share a meal, reconnect and celebrate the people who quietly help keep the town moving forward. Organizers encourage attendees to dress in their favorite denim paired with a touch of sparkle to match the festive atmosphere.

Proceeds from the event and auction will support the chamber’s ongoing efforts to promote local businesses, community events and economic development initiatives throughout the year.

“I believe we are celebrating 91 years,” said Rodriguez, “That’s huge, nearly 100 years.”

The Oroville Chamber of Commerce is also preparing for its own annual awards celebration, continuing a long-standing tradition of recognizing the businesses, volunteers and leaders who shape that community.

The annual banquet will be held Saturday, March 21, at Hughes Barn, 42 Westlake Rd. Dinner will be served promptly at 5 p.m.

Dinner is $35 a person and will feature pork, chicken, with all of the fixings, prepared by Gold Town Smoke (Billy Snider).

Like Tonasket, Oroville’s annual banquet will highlight the importance of small businesses and volunteer-driven efforts in sustaining a rural community.

Shelly Roberts, Oroville Chamber Treasurer said votes have been sent out for Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year and will be announced during the banquet.

Roberts said a big focus for this year is raising $20,000 for the annual Fourth of July show. “Especially since it’s America’s 250th.”

Both events underscore the shared spirit of collaboration that exists across the north county.

Chamber officials from both communities emphasize that the annual banquets are open to the public and encourage residents to attend, not only to celebrate award recipients but to support local commerce and strengthen community ties.

“Everyone is invited to join,” said Rodriguez.

For tickets or additional information about the Tonasket banquet, contact the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce or visit Molly Hart’s during regular business hours. More details about the Oroville Chamber’s event will soon be announced.