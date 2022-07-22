Top 5 Guaranteed Payday Loans for Bad Credit and No Credit Checks

On the hunt for guaranteed payday loans in the US? As it turns out, you’re not alone. According to a LendingClub survey held in May 2022, around 64% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. As the cost of living rises and salaries stay the same, there’s no surprise so many Americans are hunting for guaranteed payday loans online that require no credit check. But are they really guaranteed, and is there really no credit check involved? Unfortunately, not.

Many borrowers spend an unfortunate amount of time hunting for payday loans no credit check guaranteed approval and come up empty-handed. Finance cannot be guaranteed on a whim, but your next best bet is looking for easy-to-apply-for payday loans online, which are viable alternatives to the ever-elusive no credit check payday loans guaranteed approval. And yes, bad credit borrowers are welcome to apply! This overview is for those who are ever-seeking guaranteed payday loans and keep getting disappointed. We provide access to insight into the best alternatives. These are payday loans that are quick to apply for, take minutes to get approval (or an outcome), and get paid out in 60 minutes or 24 hours.

Best Guaranteed Payday Loans 2022 – Quick Overview

Best Guaranteed Payday Loans for Bad Credit 2022 – Reviews

Below is an overview of each of the payday loan matching services that have caught our eye in 2022:

#1. Viva Payday Loans: Overall Best Broker for Bad Credit

Viva Payday Loans is a loan matching service that’s growing in popularity with each passing month, or from paycheck to paycheck, dare we say! The loan-matching service, which is entirely free to every American in search of funding, has helped thousands of people get the cash advance they need to get to their next paycheck or afford an unexpected or emergency expense. Viva Payday Loans is not a lender, and while they can’t promise instant payday loans online guaranteed approval, they can match borrowers with lenders with a reputation for approving and paying out loans on the same day, sometimes in as little as 60 minutes. You can use a payday loan acquired through Viva Payday Loans to pay for anything you need, whether it is groceries, vehicle repairs, household goods, or a birthday present – the choice is yours.

When you visit the Viva Payday Loans portal, you will notice that the entire set up is geared towards a quick and easy process. At the end of the day, nobody wants to waste hours on a site only to find out that they aren’t eligible for a loan in the first place. Viva Payday Loans helps borrowers find out how they pre-qualify as quickly as possible. There’s an online application form that can be accessed on the top right-hand side of your screen (it’s labeled “apply”) when visiting Viva Payday Loans. Simply give it a click, and the application form will pop up. Borrowers who are intent on finding the next best thing to no credit check payday loans guaranteed approval will find the application process super-easy. It takes just a few moments to use the sliders to select the loan amount and term, input your name and surname, ID, contact details, earning details, address, bank details, and a list of your expenses. Lenders will compare your expenses with your income to determine loan affordability.

Simply click the submit button once you’ve filled in the form, and that’s it. Within 2 short minutes, an outcome is provided – the system will let you know either way if you’re eligible for a loan or not. You aren’t obligated to accept the loan on offer, but if you do, you will finalize the details directly with the broker or lender offering the finance. What’s great about this is that lenders and brokers on the Viva Payday Loans panel have a reputation for transparency and will ensure that you understand the agreement you’re getting yourself into.

If you’ve been scrounging around the internet for no credit check guaranteed approval payday loans, this is the ideal place to find the best possible alternative. The payday loan applications are open to bad credit borrowers and get paid out on the same day – what more could you want? You can choose from loans between $100 and $5000 with 2 to 24 months to pay. This wide range of loans makes Viva Payday Loans the go-to payday lender for borrowers who need just a few bucks and those who need a lot more.

APRs range from 5.99% to 35.99%, but this really depends on the lender and, of course, the borrower’s current credit score. Some lenders are negotiable on interest, especially those trying to remain competitive, so it’s always a good idea to ask. While Viva Payday Loans doesn’t promise payday loans no credit check guaranteed approval, they promise a quick turnaround on loan applications and a quick and easy process.

Borrowers must be at least 18 years old to apply for a loan via the Viva Payday Loans platform. In addition, borrowers must prove that they have been earning at least $1000 per month for three consecutive months. Only lenders who are legal citizens or residents of the USA may apply for a loan. You will need proof of address and several other supporting documents, including a copy of your ID, pay slips, and bank statements. It’s best to have these documents on hand when you make your initial application to save time and ensure that your loan approval isn’t delayed. Most lenders will request these documents before paying out any money.

While Viva Payday Loans requires lenders to earn at least $1000 per month, borrowers don’t have to earn that through traditional employment. Suitable alternative income streams include freelance work, dividends, rental income, trust payments, allowances, and similar. As long as your income is steady and always meets the minimum requirement, you’re eligible for a loan.

Eligibility Criteria

Earn $1000 per month (provide proof)

Have an active US bank account

Be at least 18 years old

Be able to afford the monthly installments

Pros

60-minute payouts

Super-easy application process

2-minute wait for an outcome

Borrow up to $5000

Up to 24 months to pay

Cons

Loans come with interest of 5.99% to 35.99%

#2. Money Lender Squad: Best for Bad Credit Loans

Bad credit is almost like the proverbial bogeyman under the bed for adults across America! It creates fear and hesitancy, and it’s the very reason so many Americans spend hours of their lives hunting for payday loans no credit check guaranteed approval. If you’re one of the many Americans shopping for bad credit payday loans guaranteed approval, Money Lender Squad is where you have a chance of finding the best possible alternative.

Here, bad credit borrowers and no credit history borrowers are welcome to apply. The simple fact is that lenders are required by US regulation to check credit on borrowers, but that doesn’t mean someone with a less than perfect credit score will be turned down for a loan. Borrowers with low credit can sometimes get loans based on various other factors, such as income vs. expenses, earning capacity, how much they wish to borrow, and so on.

The application process takes just a few moments, and you will receive an outcome in a matter of minutes, which is particularly useful to those who need cash in a hurry. You can choose from loans ranging from $100 to $5000 with 3 to 6 months to pay. Lenders may be open to longer repayment terms, but this is usually discussed directly with the lender or broker offering the finance.

Much like Viva Payday Loans, the Money Lender Squad’s loan matching service is free to borrowers. It goes without saying that Money Lender Squad provides viable alternatives to those hunting the market for no credit check payday loans guaranteed approval. With this said, it’s important to remember that US regulatory guidelines require lenders to carry out a credit check on borrowers, but the credit check is not the sole deciding factor on loan approval. Several factors come into play, such as your earnings, your current expenses, and how much you request to borrow. Much like with most online payday loans, interest ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Another great perk of using Money Lender Squad for loan matching is the speed at which the platform processes applications. Money Lender Squad has a panel of lenders; each lender has a reputation for same-day or next-day payouts on loans. Sometimes, borrowers get their cash paid out within 1 hour of their loan being approved.

Eligibility Criteria

Earn no less than $1000 per month

Have an active bank account and mobile number

Have a US address

Be no less than 18 years old

Pros

Bad credit borrowers welcome to apply

Payouts within 24 hours

Fast online application process

Cons

Expensive form of borrowing

#3. Big Buck Loans: Best for Quick Payday Loans

If you’re more focused on quick payday loans than trying to secure guaranteed payday loans, you will find Big Buck Loans offers great alternatives. This loan-matching service has a reputation for processing payday loans quickly. The online application form requires the basics from lenders such as your full name, contact details, banking details, earnings, and expenses.

You will find the form quick and easy to complete. Once you’ve submitted your details, the automated system will give you an outcome within a few minutes, which you can choose to take further directly with the lender or broker. It’s important to note that the Big Buck Loans matching service is free to borrowers and provides exceptional convenience as it saves time and frustration.

Big Buck Loans is not a lender, but they do put borrowers in touch with lenders most likely to assist them in their current financial situation. If bad credit payday loans guaranteed approval have been on your mind but are seemingly unobtainable, the alternative loan options ranging from $100 to $5000 with up to 35.99% interest at Big Buck Loans will certainly grab your attention. They’re quick and easy to apply for, there’s minimal red tape involved, and the lender pays out within 24 hours. You can use your loan on absolutely anything, from buying an anniversary present or servicing the car to paying for further education.

The requirements to apply for a loan at Big Buck Loans are simple to meet. You must be at least 18 years old, be a legal citizen or resident of the USA, earn no less than $1000 per month, and have the required supporting documentation such as proof of address, 3-month bank statements and payslips, a copy of your ID, and a list of your monthly expenses.

Eligibility Criteria

Be at least 18 years old

Earn $1000 per month

Be employed for at least 3 consecutive months

Be a legal resident/citizen of US

Have your own bank account and mobile phone

Pros

Loans up to $5000

Get the cash by the next business day

Small loan amounts available (as low as $100)

Cons

You have to earn min of $1000 per month

#4. Credit Clock: Instant No Credit Check Loans

If you’re searching the internet for instant payday loans online guaranteed approval and keep coming up short, it’s time to consider the alternatives. And you can get some exceptional alternatives in the form of fast payday loans at Credit Clock.

While the platform cannot promise guaranteed payday loans, they do have a reputation for helping all kinds of borrowers, even those with no credit or a less-than-stellar credit score. This is because it is US regulation for lenders to carry out a credit check on borrowers, but that doesn’t mean that borrowers with a low FICO score will be turned away when applying for a payday loan. When loans are approved or denied through the Credit Clock platform, several other factors are considered. For instance, lenders may check credit scores, but they don’t base their entire decision on that – instead, they also look at your income vs. expenses and how you currently handle your credit.

What’s great about Credit Clock is that they’re committed to doing everything speedily – it’s in the name! They’re known for a quick application form, approving loans within a matter of minutes, and ensuring that the borrowers get the cash in their account within 60 minutes of approval. Sometimes the wait is longer as a 1-hour payout cannot be guaranteed, but in most instances, the longest wait is around 24 hours.

The application form is easy to complete, and because of this, you can expect to have your loan applied for, approved, and paid out on the same day. Of course, it is recommended that you apply early and have all the documentation on hand so that the process isn’t delayed in any way. Your search for guaranteed approval payday loans no credit check is over because the alternatives available at Credit Clock are incredibly viable and much easier to get access to.

When using Credit Clock as your loan-matching service, you can select from loan amounts between $100 to $5000 with 3 to 6 months to pay. Longer terms may be possible with some of the lenders and brokers – it’s best to ask. Interest usually ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%, depending on the lender, the borrower’s credit score, and how much you wish to borrow. The standard eligibility criteria apply to borrowers looking for loans through Credit Clock. For instance, you cannot apply for a payday loan if you earn less than $1000 per month, and you must have your own active US bank account and mobile number. Credit Clock installments are paid via direct debit on your bank account on the same day that you receive your salary.

Eligibility Criteria

Minimum of 18 years old

Your own active bank account

Be earning $1000 for 3 consecutive months

Be a legal resident/citizen of US

Pros

Quick payouts

Low FICO scores welcome

Flexible repayment terms

Cons

Lenders charge interest up to 35.99%

#5. Green Dollar Loans: Best for Same Day Loans

Where do you turn when quick cash is the order of the day? Do you spend hours and hours hunting online through search engines for payday loans credit score 400 guaranteed and no Teletrack or instant payday loans online guaranteed approval like thousands of other Americans? Or do you look for more viable or realistic options, such as the same-day payday loans available at Green Dollar Loans?

The payday loans at Green Dollar Loans range from $500 to $10 000 with 2 to 36 months to pay. This provides everyone with access to financial aid, from those who need just a few hundred dollars over a few weeks to those who need a few thousand dollars over a few months. From the moment you hit the website’s front page, you’re in for a quick and easy process. Simply select the amount you wish to borrow and the terms using the slider and drop-down menu provided.

If you’re happy with the estimates provided, you can choose to go ahead by filling in the online application. It’s important to note that this won’t take much time, and you can do this from your laptop, desktop, tablet, iPad, or mobile phone. While you can’t apply for bad credit payday loans guaranteed approval on the application form, you can expect the loan-matching service to present your loan requirements to lenders most likely to seriously consider your application and approve it. Of course, lenders will do the relevant checks and have the final say in the outcome – Green Dollar Loans has no input in the outcome of a borrower’s application.

Interest charged on Green Dollar Loans ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%, and when your loan is approved, you can expect the rest of the process to happen pretty quickly. Most lenders servicing GreenDollarLoans.net payout approved loans within 60 minutes of approval, but if there’s a bit of a wait, it’s not usually more than 24 hours. Of course, it’s always encouraged to have your supporting documents handy at the start of the application so that you don’t slow down the process. This means you need a copy of your ID, proof of address, bank statements, and pay slips.

Eligibility Criteria

Minimum of 18 years old

Your own active bank account

Be earning $1000 for 3 consecutive months

Be a legal resident/citizen of US

Pros

Low credit borrowers can apply

Quick approval and payout process

Wide range of loans from $100 to $5000

Cons

Can get expensive with interest charges

What Are Guaranteed Payday Loans & How Do They Work?

If you are searching for guaranteed payday loans, you may find that loan-matching services cannot guarantee that you will be approved for the loan, but they can put you in touch with lenders offering the best possible alternatives. Same-day payday loans are a viable alternative to what you’re looking for and are pretty easy to apply for, too. Payday loans are fairly simple to apply for and get approved for, so the hunt in vain for no credit check payday loans guaranteed approval is surely over when using a loan-matching service!

Most loan-matching services will require you to select your loan amount and term and then fill in an online form. This is the case with each of the five loan-matching services featured in this overview. When the loan is approved, it will be paid out and must then be repaid to the lender over a set number of months. The amount paid back to the lender includes interest which is a percentage of the total loan.

If you take a loan of a very small amount, you can repay it on your next payday. If you take out a larger amount, you can repay it over several months. Most payday lenders provide loans of between $100 and $5000 with 2 to 24 months to pay. Interest can vary from one lender/broker to the next, but when it comes to online payday loans, the interest doesn’t breach 35.99%.

How To Apply For Guaranteed Payday Loans In Four Quick Steps

While each loan matching site is different, they share similar steps for loan applications as follows:

Step 1: Choose Your Loan Amount

Most loan-finder sites have convenient sliders to select the amount you wish to loan and the term. Simply make your selection and review the estimates presented to you. These estimates usually show the possible loan terms, interest amount, and what your installment may be each month.

Step 2: Complete The Application Form

Borrowers often hunt for instant payday loans online guaranteed approval because they want to avoid the paperwork and red tape involved in traditional loan applications. The good news is that while guaranteed payday loans can’t be promised, loan-matching sites cut out all the fuss and hassle that was once associated with borrowing money. The application form on these sites takes a few moments to complete and only require the basic information required to consider your loan request. Simply fill out the form with your particulars and hit the submit button.

Step 3: Wait For A Decision

While no credit check guaranteed approval payday loans may not be possible, most borrowers stand a decent chance of getting the loan they want if they can afford to repay it. Online loans have changed the financial market for the better. For starters, they’re quick, and even borrowers with less-than-ideal credit scores can apply! A decision on your application is usually provided in under 2 minutes. And once the application outcome is provided, you can decide if you want to go ahead or not. If you decide to go ahead, the lender will provide you with a contract to consider. Make sure to read over it carefully and understand all of the terms before signing it.

Step 4: Get Your Loan

Once you’ve signed the contract, the lender will check it over and ensure the cash is paid into your bank account as soon as possible. Usually this is in as little as 60 minutes, but it can take up to 24 hours. You’re then free to use the cash as you wish. Your only responsibility now is ensuring that you make the monthly payments on your installments on time and in full.

Guaranteed Payday Loans Alternatives – Features & Factors To Consider

By now, you’ve realized the value in opting to use a loan-matching service to secure a viable alternative to payday loans no credit check guaranteed approval. When applying for a payday loan via one of the aforementioned loan matching services, there are features and factors to keep in mind as follows:

Interest Rates

When shopping around for bad credit payday loans guaranteed approval, you may find that while bad credit borrowers can get loans, it cannot be guaranteed. Such loans on offer for low FICO score borrowers also come with high interest rates. Even if you have excellent credit, the interest rate on an online payday loan will be quite high. In the US, this usually ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%. It’s interesting to note that most lenders wish to remain competitive, so you may be able to negotiate a lower interest rate.

Loan Terms

Borrowers searching high and low for guaranteed approval payday loans no credit check are often looking for loan terms that can be negotiated according to their financial situation. While loan-matching services cannot promise guaranteed payday loans, they can put you in touch with lenders that offer flexible loan terms and don’t specifically turn away low-credit borrowers. When setting the loan agreement in place, discussing the loan terms that are ideal for you with the lender or broker offering the loan is a good idea. This ensures that you get the type of loan that’s comfortable to repay and doesn’t put you in a negative situation.

Reputable Lenders

When using a loan matching service, you get the peace of mind that you’re being matched with reputable lenders in the industry. This means ethical lending, transparency when it comes to fees, and friendly assistance when required. Reputable lenders may not be able to guarantee you no credit check payday loans guaranteed approval, but they can offer you reasonable interest rates for same-day loans and application processes that are hassle-free.

Disbursement of Loans

While you could go and apply for loans with individual payday lenders, you may find it tedious and find that you don’t quite find the lenders and brokers offering the quickest payouts. When using a loan-finder service, you can have your loan approved in a jiffy, and the cash disbursed on the very same day.

Fees

Fees are something that needs to be considered when searching for payday loans. For instance, your loan may come with interest charged and an establishment or service fee. Additional fees to be aware of are early settlement penalties and late payment penalties. Be sure to familiarize yourself with fees before getting into a loan contract. You should find all of this information in your loan contract or simply ask the lender or broker directly to provide you with the information.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for the best chance of finding the ideal alternatives to guaranteed payday loans, using a loan-matching service such as Viva Payday Loans mentioned above is your best bet. Not only will a loan-finder save you time and frustration, but they will match you with a lender most likely to assist you in your current financial situation.

FAQ’s

Is There Any Way I Can Get A Loan With No Credit?

Yes, there is a way you can get a loan with no credit history. Credit builder loans or small payday loans can be used to create credit history for you. This requires taking out small loans and handling the account impeccably. While there’s no way to promise guaranteed payday loans, loan-matching sites will connect you with lenders most likely to offer you a small loan for credit-building purposes or to get you to your next payday.

Is There A Guaranteed Loan?

If you’re spending a large amount of time hunting for no credit check guaranteed approval payday loans, your best bet is to look for alternatives, such as payday loans online through a loan matching service. Loan approval cannot be guaranteed without first verifying your information and carry out a credit check.

What Type Of Loans Ensure No Credit Check Payday Loans Guaranteed Approval?

When looking for no credit check payday loans guaranteed approval, keep in mind that American regulations require lenders to carry out a credit check on borrower’s names. That said, the credit check is not the sole deciding factor in whether or not to provide you with a loan. Instead, lenders consider the credit score but value other factors too such as your income, your expenses, and how you are currently handling your finances.

Is It Possible To Get Payday Loans Credit Score 400 Guaranteed and No Teletrack?

While it may be possible to get a payday loan with a less than perfect credit score, it is important to note that an application doesn’t guarantee approval. Many lenders spend a considerable amount of time looking for no credit check payday loans guaranteed approval because they fear a low credit score will eliminate them from the change of getting a loan. This is not always the case though. Lenders will consider several factors before approving or rejecting a loan. Can you realistically afford the loan? How are you handling your current credit? These are important factors to consider.

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to U.S residents only.