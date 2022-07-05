Best CBD Oil for Pain and Inflammation In 2022: Top 5 CBD Stores To Buy Hemp Oil For Pain Management

When we humans experience pain, especially the persistent kind, any form of relief would make us grateful. Until now, you have probably tried over-the-counter prescription painkillers and are wondering if you can get relief from something more natural. Yes, you can, and it’s all thanks to CBD oil.

CBD oil for pain is quickly becoming an alternative to traditional medicine, and it has proven to provide relief for many people who suffer from mild and even chronic pain. The best CBD oil is organically grown, third-party lab tested and produced by a transparent company with its process.

One of the reasons CBD products like CBD oil are becoming increasingly popular in the wellness industry is that they are less likely to produce the psychoactive feeling associated with cannabis. It implies that you can manage your pain by using CBD oils without worrying that you will get “high” from it.

Sadly, because the CBD market is largely unregulated, the chances of getting scammed by fake manufacturers or buying the wrong products are high. This issue makes it challenging to find the right CBD product.

Not to worry, we anticipated this challenge and decided to scout the market for the five best CBD oil for pain. This detailed article provides you with all the fact-checked CBD information that you need.

5 Best CBD Oil for Pain Relief

The following are the five top brands that produce the best CBD oil for pain. While they all met our selection criteria, these brands also exceeded our expectations in some other areas.

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Oil For Pain On The Market; Editor’s Pick BudPop – Strongest Broad Spectrum CBD Oil For Joint Pain Cheef Botanicals – Highly Potent CBD Isolate Tincture; Natural Ingredients Hollyweed – Premium Quality Hemp Seed Oil to Relieve Pain Fab CBD – Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Oil and CBD Drops

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil For Pain On The Market; Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness is one of the pioneering cannabis brands in California. It is also a significant player in the organic food sector with decades of experience under its belt. It boasts a team of highly-skilled researchers and cultivators who constantly find newer ways to add value to the wellness sector.

this brand firmly believes that nature provides the wellness that many seek. So, it harnesses the therapeutic power of cannabinoids to provide gold-standard CBD products to those who need them.

Exhale Wellness sources its hemp from one of the finest hemp farms in Colorado, US. Moreover, all Exhale Wellness’s products are free from gluten, GMO, dairy, artificial colors, and artificial flavors.

Exhale Wellness’s full-spectrum CBD oil is worth considering if you want something for pain management. It is lab-tested for quality and accuracy and contains organic ingredients. Other products in the brand’s range include delta-8 flower, CBD gummies, delta-9 carts, and HHC pre-rolls.

Highlights

Sourced From Legally Compliant Farms: All Exhale Wellness’s products are made from U.S-grown hemp. So, the quality matches industry standards of being free from toxins like herbicides and pesticides. More so, its products have zero THC content.

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Exhale Wellness backs its claims with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you realize a little later, the brand offers a 15-day grace period for you to return unsatisfactory products. You can also exchange products, replace wrong items, and return unopened items at no extra (or little) cost to you. However, the refund policy only applies to products heavier than one ounce (1 oz).

Free Shipping on All Products: Exhale Wellness offers free shipping on all its products. The free shipping option takes about five to seven days. Need faster shipping? You can opt for standard shipping, which takes five days, or 3-day expedited shipping.

Excellent Customer Service: Exhale Wellness’s super helpful customer support team is available for all your inquiries from 6 AM to 6 PM on Mondays to Fridays. You can contact the company via phone. Alternatively, you can send an email or use the inquiry form provided on its website. You can expect a response within twenty-four hours of your inquiry.

Pros

● U.S-grown hemp source

● 100% organic ingredients

● 30-day money-back guarantee

● Free shipping on all products

● Excellent customer service

Cons

● No refund for items greater than one ounce

● Expedited shipping limited to items under five pounds

#2. BudPop: Strongest Broad Spectrum CBD Oil For Joint Pain

A team of organic hemp experts decided to conduct market research on available hemp derived CBD products. However, they were not pleased with their findings. According to them, the market offerings were not up to standard. So, they decided to create BudPop. The team consists of both experienced and young professionals, and they altogether have thirty years of experience.

Over the years, BudPop has consistently analyzed and evaluated the entire process of creating hemp products, from planting and cultivation to handling and product packaging. They also visit the US farms they partner with to ensure that the production process remains gold standard. BudPop is also keen on customer experience and ensures that its products meet the needs of its customers.

Their CBD oil has an overall natural peppermint flavor and is effective for overworked muscles and aching joints. BudPop’s product line includes CBD gummies, CBD flower, delta-8 gummies, delta-8 cartridges, and delta-8 tinctures.

Highlights

Pleasant Taste: BudPop’s range of products have an excellent taste. The flavors include natural Peppermint, Strawberry, and Watermelon. However, you may get a slightly bitter aftertaste.

Discount Programs: BudPop offers a 20% discount for first-time orders with special discounts for military personnel, veterans, and people living with disabilities. If you fall into any of these categories and need the deals, send an email to the company.

Quality: All BudPop’s products contain organically grown ingredients. These plant-based products also accommodate the needs of vegans. They are safe and free from toxins. BudPop boldly states that no animals were harmed in its production process.

Transparency: In an unregulated market, it is helpful to know that BudPop is keen on safety and transparency. The brand has a dedicated “Lab Testing” page on its website. You can get details like Certificate of Analysis results on BudPop’s extraction and production process on this page. You can also check out what customers think about its product on its customer review page.

Dosage: BudPop offers safe doses for everyone. For example, the BudPop Peppermint CBD tincture comes in a 30 ml dropper bottle, which contains 1500 milligrams of CBD, with 50 milligrams in each serving.

Pros

● Vegan products

● Offers discounts

● Transparent practices and processes

● Wide range of flavors

Cons

● Small range of products

#3. Cheef Botanicals: Highly Potent CBD Isolate Tincture; Natural Ingredients

Cheef Botanicals is a California-based wellness brand with twenty-five years of experience in the organic food industry. This brand believes that the pharmaceutical industry has misled people for far too long. So, it constantly educates its customers to opt for nature’s organically-grown products instead of pharmaceutical drugs.

Cheef Botanicals is a firm believer in the idea that consuming organic superfoods is the key to wellness. The brand is not only particular about human health, but it is also concerned about the wellness of your pets. It offers pet-focused CBD products for dogs, cats, and horses.

The Cheef Botanicals full-spectrum CBD oil comes in 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, and 3000 mg. It comes in a dropper bottle. So, you can ingest it by placing one or two drops in your mouth or your food or drink. For quicker results, place the drops under your tongue so that it goes directly into your bloodstream. Moreover, this product has a COA for potency accuracy.

Highlights

Wide Range of Products: Cheef Botanicals’ CBD range packs a punchwith CBD oils, CBD flowers, concentrates, and edibles. It manufactures topicals like bath bombs, hand sanitizers, and lip balms.

Gold-Standard CO2 Extraction Method: Cheef Botanicals sources hemp seeds from legally-compliant US farms, and it also uses the CO2 method for its extraction process. So, you can rest assured that you will get premium-grade CBD when you shop its range.

Variety of Potency Options: One of the perks of buying Cheef Botanicals’ products is that you have a variety of CBD potency options up to 3000 mg. So, depending on the level of pain you are trying to manage, you can find a CBD product that caters to your needs.

Safe and Non-Psychoactive: Cheef Botanicals is also big on transparency. Its products are lab-tested and certified safe for consumption. None of its products are psychoactive. So, they won’t leave you feeling high. You can check out the lab testing page on its website for details on each product.

Offers Subscription and Bundle Options: Cheef Botanicals offers customers budget-friendly options for purchasing its products. You can opt for a subscription plan for a continuous supply, and you may also consider bundle options if you need one or a combination of its products.

Pros

● Wide range of products

● Different potency options

● Safe, non-psychoactive ingredients

● Subscription and bundle offers

● Premium CO2 extraction method

Cons

● No international shipping

#4. Hollyweed CBD: Premium Quality Hemp Seed Oil to Relieve Pain

Hollyweed is a brand with a team of experts who are passionate about the overall wellbeing of the human body. It harnesses the natural and calming properties of the hemp plant to achieve this. Hollyweed’s product line includes CBD, HHC, and delta-8 products. These products come as tinctures, soft gels, gummies, and oils.

Hollyweed’s CBD oil with full spectrum hemp extract at full elevation contains rich and organically grown CBD strains, and it comes in a 4-ounce bottle. This oil is rich in Omega 3, Omega 6, and Omega 9 fatty acids. It is highly nutritious.

Highlights

Natural Taste, Non-Addictive: Hollyweed’s products do not contain artificial flavors or colorings. The ingredients are purely organic and retain their natural taste. These products are also non-addictive because they are THC-free.

Wholesale, Reseller Option: The brand sells its products wholesale for customers who would like to resell its products. Considering making its products accessible and becoming a reseller? You can visit Hollyweed’s website to fill out the wholesale application form. You will get a response within twenty-four hours of your application.

Fast Shipping: Hollyweed ships its products to locations within the US. It offers free and fast shipping for all its products. However, if you need your order delivered much quicker, you can choose its expedited shipping option for an extra charge.

Helpful Customer Service: This customer-centric brand has a helpful customer support team. Customers can call to make inquiries knowing that they will be pleasantly satisfied. You can reach Hollyweed’s customer support team on the phone from 9 AM to 5 PM on Mondays to Fridays.

Regular Special Savings: Hollyweed also offers special savings and promo codes regularly. If you want to enjoy these freebies, subscribe to its newsletter, or check its website periodically. You can also follow the brand on social media to stay informed on such offers.

Informative website: Hollyweed’s website is detailed and user-friendly. It provides visitors and customers with all the information they need before, during, and after purchase. It also features a CBD dosage chart and detailed guides on using its products.

Pros

● Taste is natural and non-addictive

● Wholesale option available

● Ships fast to locations within the US

● Offers regular special savings

● Helpful customer service

● Informative website

Cons

● Limited flavor options

#5. FAB CBD: Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Oil and CBD Drops

FAB CBD is a Colorado-based wellness brand. It launched in 2017. In the short period since it made its entrance into the CBD market, FAB CBD has warmed its way into the hearts of many. The glowing customer reviews on the company’s website attest to how successful the brand is today.

FAB CBD’s extensive range includes natural CBD oils, vape pens, body salves, and topical creams. These products are carefully produced and cloned by a team of highly skilled experts in the organic foods industry. They are effective for anyone looking to get better sleep, recover quicker from workouts, or manage daily stress.

FAB CBD is also transparent with its methods and processes. Its informative website provides users with details about each of its products. Other features on the website include customer reviews and independent lab testing.

Highlights

Variety of Natural Flavors: FAB’s CBD oil comes in a variety of four flavors, including Vanilla, Mint, Citrus, and Berry. So, if you are not a fan of the earthy CBD taste, then you’ll like FAB’s flavored products.

Quality: The brand sources its hemp from the US and uses the CO2 extraction method in its production process. So, its products are safe and free from harmful substances like carcinogens.

Dosage: The FAB CBD natural full-spectrum CBD oil is available in 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, and 2,400 mg. This product comes in a marked dropper bottle that allows you to measure your doses accurately.

Educational and Informative Blog: FAB is committed to educating its customers about the proper dosage, safety, and benefits of CBD. Its company website features an informative blog on different CBD topics.

All Extract Types: FAB CBD’s products come in three extract types: CBD isolates, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum. Each of these has varying proportions of CBD and other cannabinoids in them. So, you can make a choice based on your needs.

Pros

● Five natural flavors to choose from

● CBD isolates, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum products

● Free from toxins

● Offers CBD products for pets

● Informative website and educational blog

● Marked dropper for accurate measurement

Cons

● No free shipping for orders less than 99 dollars

How We Made the List Of These Hemp Derived CBD Oil for Nerve Pain?

In creating our list, the first thing we did was a search for some popular CBD brands. Then we held these brands against our list of strict guidelines. We eliminated many of the brands on the list, leaving us with just ten of them.

Next, we conducted thorough research on the ten brands and their products and held them up against an even stricter set of guidelines. Finally, we narrowed down our list to the top five CBD brands that we recommend.

What We Looked For

Here are some of the criteria we considered during the selection process:

Hemp Source: Hemp can thrive in nearly all climates. So, there’s no limit to where brands can source them. However, we were particular about brands who sourced their hemp from the US or EU because these areas have strict farming regulations that ensure high quality. So, we could rest assured that the hemp plants were GMO-free and were not grown with toxins like herbicides.

Hemp can thrive in nearly all climates. So, there’s no limit to where brands can source them. However, we were particular about brands who sourced their hemp from the US or EU because these areas have strict farming regulations that ensure high quality. So, we could rest assured that the hemp plants were GMO-free and were not grown with toxins like herbicides. Transparency : We know that there are still many gray areas concerning CBD. So, we zeroed in on brand transparency. We wanted to see if they were honest about their hemp source, extraction, and production processes. Brands that had no medium for customers to share their reviews and experiences didn’t make it to our list.

: We know that there are still many gray areas concerning CBD. So, we zeroed in on brand transparency. We wanted to see if they were honest about their hemp source, extraction, and production processes. Brands that had no medium for customers to share their reviews and experiences didn’t make it to our list. Independent Lab Testing : We know that some companies put out unverified information about their products to hoodwink the unsuspecting. So, we selected only companies that send their products to be tested by independent labs. The lab results helped us confirm essential factors like the safety and potency of the product.

: We know that some companies put out unverified information about their products to hoodwink the unsuspecting. So, we selected only companies that send their products to be tested by independent labs. The lab results helped us confirm essential factors like the safety and potency of the product. Website Experience : Many people looking to buy CBD products often shop for these cbd oil online. So, we had to ensure that our top five brands had active websites. We also checked to see that the websites were user-friendly and informative.

: Many people looking to buy CBD products often shop for these cbd oil online. So, we had to ensure that our top five brands had active websites. We also checked to see that the websites were user-friendly and informative. Shipping and Refunds : We also dug into the shipping options offered by each brand and how efficient they are. For instance, we wanted to know if they offer international shipping and the timeline. We also checked their refund and return policies.

: We also dug into the shipping options offered by each brand and how efficient they are. For instance, we wanted to know if they offer international shipping and the timeline. We also checked their refund and return policies. Customer Service: We were also interested in the quality of customer service these brands deliver. It’s not enough that customers have a seamless purchase; they should be able to contact the company when they need assistance or more information about their products.

How to Buy the Best CBD for Pain?

CBD as an effective painkiller is a fact that many people have come to embrace, and this explains why there is increased demand for CBD products. However, not all CBD products are as effective as they claim.

Some CBD products have low potency, such that they barely touch the pain. Some others may contain toxins or the psychoactive THC at high levels. This emphasizes the need to have the correct information before buying CBD products. Here are some of the essential factors to consider before you buy cbd extract hemp oil for pain.

Hemp Source

Even though the FDA does not regulate CBD products, the agency controls the kind of cannabis plant grown in the US. For instance, U.S-grown cannabis plants must contain no more than 0.03% THC because of the intoxicating effects of the cannabinoid.

So, ensure that you check the hemp source of a product before you proceed to check out. When you buy CBD products from a brand that sources its CBD from a US farm, you will be purchasing a product that meets the legal requirements.

Type of Extract

Variations of CBD oil usually depend on the extract used in the manufacturing process. Knowing each of these extracts and how they differ will help you determine the right product. The three types of CBD extracts are CBD isolates, full-spectrum CBD, and broad-spectrum CBD.

CBD isolate, also known as pure CBD, contains just CBD and excludes all other cannabinoids. They are usually crystallized or distilled into powder form.

Full-spectrum CBD contains all the cannabinoids found in cannabis, including THC. Note that THC in these extracts is legally required to be less than 0.3% to prevent the intoxicating effects of the compound. In comparison, broad-spectrum CBD contains all the cannabinoids in cannabis except THC.

Potency

The potency of CBD oil products is the CBD content measured in milligrams. Generally, the higher this value is, the more potent the product is. So, before you buy that CBD oil, ensure that you check its potency. This value will also help you determine the right strength to consider.

As a guide, we recommend starting with five milligrams to ten milligrams daily. You can then monitor the results to know if you need to adjust the dosage.

Taste

CBD has a natural, earthy taste. Some users don’t like it, and this is why some brands have flavored variants of their CBD products. So, if you think the earthy CBD taste may put you off, then you may want to consider brands that have flavored CBD oils.

Third-party Lab Testing

It is essential to know if a brand sends its product for independent lab testing before you buy its products. Third-party testing lets you know if a company complies with the safety and security standards required to manufacture CBD products.

One of the essential documents to look out for to ascertain this is a Certificate of Analysis (COA). The third-party lab prepares a COA to confirm whether the product is just as advertised. It also checks for harmful substances like heavy metals, pesticides, and herbicides.

So, ensure that you look out for transparent brands about third-party lab tests. An excellent place to start is the brand’s website. If you can’t find the COA on the website, then don’t buy the product.

FAQs Regarding CBD Pain Relief

Q1. Can CBD oil help with arthritis?

There are pieces of evidence that show that CBD can help with arthritis. A particular study on rats showed that CBD has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. But more research is required to determine how effective CBD is on humans. However, some people living with arthritis have reported pain relief, better sleep, and reduced anxiety when they use CBD.

It is also important to note that when it comes to using CBD oil for pain management, the potency of the product and the dosage you use can make a difference in how effective the product will be. Nonetheless, it is always advisable to consult your doctor before using CBD.

Q2. What are the side effects of CBD oil?

CBD is generally well-tolerated. However, it may also lead to side effects like dryness of the mouth, nausea, appetite changes, and fatigue. There are also concerns about the content of some CBD products in the market. Some brands that falsely claim zero THC content may have considerable amounts of THC in their products. Such products are likely to lead to other side effects, including the psychoactive effects of feeling high.

CBD may also interact with certain pharmaceutical drugs like blood thinners. Nonetheless, this also depends on the potency of the CBD products you use. If you currently take prescription drugs, it is advisable to seek a doctor’s advice on the right product to take and the dosage to use.

Q3. How Much CBD oil should I take?

CBD oil dosage varies with body weight and condition being managed. If you are new to CBD oil, start with one or two drops twice daily. You can then monitor the effects and decide whether you need to increase or reduce the dosage. Some brands display dosage charts for their products on their website. Take advantage of such charts to determine the proper dosage for you.

You may choose to take CBD oil orally or put it in your drink or food. You can also take it sublingually. Just place a few drops under your tongue and hold the oil for thirty seconds in your mouth. This method gets the CBD into your bloodstream and produces quicker results. Meanwhile, if you don’t like the earthy taste of CBD, then you may consider buying flavored CBD products.

Q4. Is CBD oil safe for older adults?

Yes, taking CBD oil is safe for every adult – including older adults. In a recent study, researchers gave some adults about 1500 milligrams of CBD in a day. Yet, none of the participants showed any unusual side effects or the mind-altering effects associated with cannabis.

Several reports have also shown that the older population stands a chance of benefiting the most from CBD. For instance, a recent study revealed that about 65% of American seniors suffer from pain. Those who fall into this category can take advantage of the therapeutic and soothing effects of CBD to manage their pain.

Caregivers also recommend CBD as a better alternative to addictive prescription painkillers. However, unlike healthy adults who can start with CBD doses of five milligrams a day, older adults are advised to start with 2.5 milligrams. You can then adjust the dose until you achieve the desired result.

Some studies show that CBD can help deal with anxiety and depression. Not only that, but it is also beneficial in managing age-related conditions like brittle bones and multiple sclerosis.

Q5. Is CBD oil legal?

CBD is widely legal on a country level. However, some states have their own laws and pronounce CBD products as illegal. Therefore, before buying CBD oil, check with your state laws. Moreover, it is important to note that only hemp-derived CBD oil is legal. Marijuana-derived CBD oil is illegal everywhere.

Conclusion: Where To Buy CBD Oil to Manage Pain?

Living life while suffering from pain is rarely ever pleasant, and this is why sufferers turn to painkillers for relief. For a long time, pharmaceutical painkillers have been at the forefront of pain management. However, some of the associated side effects of analgesics have led to the rise of alternative solutions like CBD.

CBD, a hemp-derived substance, has become increasingly popular in the wellness sector because of its therapeutic properties. It is regarded as an alternative to pharmaceutical drugs because it is organic and easily accessible. This substance is consumed in various forms, including oils, vapes, topicals, and edibles like gummies.

Even though CBD is legal in most states in the US, it is still largely unregulated. This loophole has led many buyers into the trap of fraudulent brands, making it challenging to find the right product. However, with the correct information, anyone can find a good product and enjoy their money’s worth.

To buy the best CBD oil for pain, consider the hemp source of the product, its potency, taste, extract type, and lab testing results. Other factors to consider are brand transparency and reputation.