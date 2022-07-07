Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety: Top 5 CBD Edibles & Hemp Products To Buy From CBD Stores In 2022

As life is very stressful and life-paced, people are often dealing with overwhelming stress due to various reasons such as a stressful work environment, financial problems, relationship issues, unforeseen and unpleasant events, and many other factors. Dealing with symptoms of anxiety on a daily basis is very challenging.

They can impact how you live your life and can refrain you from finishing your daily tasks and doing activities that you like. For that reason, a lot of people might be searching for natural products that can help them lessen these undesirable sensations. One of those products which have been rising in popularity ever since their appearance on the market and are available in different flavors, potencies, and shapes are CBD gummies.

CBD gummies are not only convenient to carry and discreet to use, they are also very tasty and known to be helpful for relieving anxiety and providing many other health benefits. We suggest you to keep reading to find out more about excellent brands known for providing some of the best CBD gummies for anxiety on the market, selected based on their quality, strength, price, effectiveness, and other factors.

Best Brands To Buy CBD Gummies for Anxiety & Depression

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety, Top Pick

Exhale Wellness is a well-known brand with an excellent reputation on the market and a large customer base of satisfied and loyal customers. This California-based brand was founded by cannabis pioneers with decades of experience in the organic food industry who are on the mission to provide the best hemp-derived products for its customers, which will improve their wellness and fit well with their lifestyle.

Ever since it has appeared on the market, the brand has taken the hemp market by storm due to the high-quality products it provides available in a variety of flavors and sizes as well as its powerful strengths and affordable prices. The team of researchers, cultivators, and enthusiasts have teamed up together to develop some of the best CBD products on the market, which they have perfected by implementing advanced technology and sophisticated manufacturing methods.

More about the brand

The brand wants to cater to all of its customers, so its products are suitable for people with specific diets, and on top of that, they are tested for quality assurance. Transparency is a very vital aspect that brands should have, and Exhale is very open about all of the products it provides, publishing the lab testing reports on its website. The team understands what the customers want and need, so the brand offers a range of products with delicious flavors and excellent strength to provide the desired effects.

Highlights

The brand offers premium quality products, including CBD gummies for anxiety

Exhale has partnered with local farmers to source organically-grown hemp

They use only natural ingredients to craft their products that are additives-free

Exhale’s gummies are suitable for people with different dietary restrictions

Their gummies are tasty, easy to use, and can provide long-lasting effects

The brand is known for providing some of the most potent CBD gummies

They implement advanced manufacturing techniques and safe extraction methods

Exhale’s products are free from harmful compounds and are non-GMO

All of their products, including the gummies, are third-party tested for quality, strength, and safety

Exhale’s gummies are vegan-friendly, and they come in delicious mouth-watering fruity flavors

More details

The gummies are made to alleviate anxiety symptoms and provide pleasant, relaxing sensations

The brand’s primary focus is the customer satisfaction, so it offers user-friendly policies and special offers

Exhale’s gummies are positively rated by numerous satisfied customers

They come at affordable prices, and the customers get a 25% discount for a weekly and monthly subscription

If you are purchasing from Exhale for the first time, you will get 20% on your order for an even better price

Exhale Wellness offers free shipping and fast delivery on all domestic orders

The brand has a 30-days money-back guarantee and gives the customers a 15-days grace period to try their products

Pros

Provides 100% natural gummies with delicious fruity flavors

Their products are vegan-friendly and free from artificial additives

Exhale Wellness has an excellent customer service

The brand offers reasonable prices and a discount for new customers

The shipping is discrete and free on all orders

It features a user-friendly website for a convenient shopping experience

Cons

You can only purchase Exhale’s CBD gummies online

There is no option for international shipping

#2. BudPop: Strongest CBD Gummies With Highest Potency

If you are looking for high-quality CBD gummies with delicious flavors that might reduce symptoms of anxiety and make you relaxed as never before, BudPop is the place to search for. The brand appeared on the market in 2021 but ever since has become a favorite among enthusiasts and has gained a fantastic reputation on the market.

The young enthusiasts who have created BudPop weren’t happy with what the market was offering regarding hemp products, so they have launched their CBD + ashwagandha gummies created with a unique blend of natural ingredients for optimal results.

BudPop values customer satisfaction. So, when purchasing from this brand, you can expect affordable prices, high-grade products, and customer-friendly policies.

The team behind the brand has a lot of experience in product production, and they are familiar with what the older and new generations like in CBD products, which is why the brand has got a lot of success ever since they were introduced on the market. The team is involved in the whole production process, and they implement third-party testing on their products to ensure their product’s quality before they are put on sale.

More about the brand

The brand’s mission is to provide hemp-derived products that its customers will love and enjoy. By using only natural ingredients and sourcing organic hemp, BudPop ensures quality and excellent strength for all of its products. They believe that such goods can work as natural alternatives to many medications, so they want to make them both affordably priced and easily accessible for everyone.

Highlights

BudPop is a brand that believes in the benefits that hemp products provide

The brand offers a range of products, with their gummies being the best sellers

Using knowledge, skills, innovation, and technology, BudPop manages to create some of the highest-quality CBD products

It provides gummies in tasty flavors intended to give different benefits

Their gummies for anxiety feature a blend of CBD and ashwagandha to calm your brain and body and give you pleasant, relaxing sensations

BudPop uses a combination of ingredients to make CBD gummies that may provide you with the desired results

The brand sources only organic hemp from US farms which is free of any chemicals and pesticides

More details

BudPop’s gummies are vegan-friendly and all-natural without any additives or GMOs

The brand sends its gummies for testing by independent labs for quality assurance

The gummies have excellent texture, delicious fruity flavors, and fantastic potency

BudPop’s goods are vegan-based and gluten-free, making them suitable for many customers with different dietary restrictions

Aside from affordable prices, BudPop offers a 25% discount for customers that will get a subscription

BudPop offers free shipping on all orders within the US

If you are not satisfied, the brand has a 30-days refund policy

Pros

A popular brand with an amazing reputation

Provides high-quality gummies that are tasty and effective

The brand uses unique blends of ingredients to create powerful and effective gummies

Their products are third-party tested and affordable

The gummies are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and without additives

BudPop offers free shipping on all orders and a 30-days refund policy

Cons

You can only Buy BudPop’s gummies online

The brand doesn’t offer international shipment so far

#3. Hollyweed: CBD Hemp Gummies For Anxiety Disorder

Hollyweed is another big name in the hemp space and a well-reputed brand known for providing some of the best CBD gummies for anxiety on the market. The brand originates from California, and it was established by a group of wellness-minded enthusiasts that have years of experience in the medical cannabinoid market.

Hollyweed’s primary goal is to provide CBD products that everyone will love and which will contribute to the user’s wellness and align with their lifestyle. This is a brand that values transparency and consistency, so there is no doubt that this Hollyweed is trusted by numerous customers.

Hollyweed differentiates from many others as it has a holistic approach, meaning that its foundation stands on the six pillars of wellness which are spiritual, physical, intellectual, emotional, environmental, and social. The team believes that hemp-derived products can provide a lot of health benefits, so their goal is to make them both affordable and easily accessible for everyone.

More about the brand

Hollyweed is praised for its products as they are all-natural and plant-based, made with utmost care, and using advanced manufacturing methods. For ist gummies, the brand sources organically-grown hemp and uses natural ingredients, making sure they are free from chemicals, artificial additives, and other harmful compounds.

Its devoted customers seem to love the gummy’s effectiveness, as they have anxiety-relieving properties and powerful strength. On top of that, when purchasing from Hollyweed, you needn’t worry about product purity and safety use, as the brand has implemented testing by independent labs.

Highlights

The brand enforces environmentally-friendly farming methods

For its gummies, it sources hemp that is free of any pesticides and chemicals

Their CBD gummies are naturally-flavored and without any additives

Their tasty treats are intended to calm your mind and body and reduce symptoms of overwhelming stress and anxiety

Hollyweed’s treats are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free as the brand caters to all customers and values our furry friends

They are made in a cubic form, making them easy to store, and they have a fantastic texture

By implementing third-party testing, Hollyweed ensures product purity and potency

All of its products have an amazing potency, making them very effective and strong

The brand has reasonably priced its goods based on the potency you would want to select

More details

The brand focuses on providing effective gummies with delicious flavors and excellent texture

Hollyweed’s treats are made so they might give a lot of health benefits

The customers who get a subscription will get 25% off their order

Hollyweed offers free shipping for all customers and on all orders

The brand has a 30-days refund policy and gives a 15-days grace period

Pros

Offers natural gummies available in three potencies

Their gummies are made from organic hemp and are additives-free

Hollyweed’s gummy treats are vegan-friendly and non-psychoactive

All of Hollyweed’s products are third-party lab-verified

The brand offers discounts regularly for its customers

Free shipping and a 30-days refund policy for all customers

Cons

The gummies can be pricey for some buyers

Shipment to countries outside of the US is not accessible

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Broad Spectrum CBD Edibles For Stress Management

When searching for plant-based gummies that may reduce symptoms of anxiety, improve your sleep quality and provide you with calming sensations, Cheef Botanicals might be the most suitable place to look for. Founded by a team of wellness-conscious individuals with a combined experience of more than 25 years in the organic hemp industry, Cheef Botanicals is a brand dedicated to providing only high quality.

As they saw a lack of plant-based and all-natural CBD products on the market, Cheef Botanicals saw an opportunity to create what they thought was missing. As a result, the brand’s customers can now enjoy a line of products, including powerful CBD gummies that are vegan-based, cruelty-free, non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free, which makes them suitable for all customers.

Moreover, Cheef Botanicals is an eco-conscious brand that people really like. From such a brand, you can expect only eco-friendly practices and organic hemp sources without any chemicals, pesticides, or other hazardous compounds. Cheef Botanicals is a firm believer in the powerful effects of the naturally-occurring cannabinoids, so they believe that products derived from hemp can work as alternatives to many medications and improve one’s overall health and wellness.

Highlights

The brand is focused on providing plant-based and all-natural products

Their gummies are vegan-based, made from pectin instead of animal gelatin

The treats are infused with full-spectrum CBD oil and are non-psychoactive

Cheef Botanicals ensures their products are free from any additives or preservatives

The brand implements third-party testing for quality and safety check

Cheef Botanical’s products are suitable for both new and experienced users

The brand provides gummies in several potency options

You can manage the CBD dosage depending on the anxiety levels you experience

Their treats are made for relaxing your mind and body and uplifting your mood

Cheef Botanical’s gummies are easy to use and digest, fruity-flavored as well as discreet to use

To create their CBD edibles, Cheef Botanicals uses only natural ingredients along with sweeteners such as brown rice syrup and sugar cane

The brand has a user-friendly website, on which it has published lab reports, a dosage chart, and educational guides on CBD products

Cheef Botanicals is very transparent about the products it provides and has published lab reports on its website

More details

Cheef Botanicals provide discounts for customers who purchase bundles

No matter the size of the order, when purchasing from this brand, you will get free and fast shipping

The brand ships to all 50 states, so you needn’t worry about shipping fees

In case you are not delighted, Cheef Botanicals has a 30-days money-back guarantee and a 15-days grace period to contact them if a refund is needed

If you get a monthly subscription, you will save 25% on your order

Pros

Cheef Botanicals offer all-natural and organic CBD gummies

The brand has a stellar reputation and highly-rated products

The brand is determined to provide tasty and effective products

It features a reliable and active customer service

It offers a fast shipping process and excellent deals for customers

You can select between several gummy potencies

Cons

The higher potencies can be costly for some customers

The products are available exclusively for purchase online

#5. Fab CBD: Most Effective CBD gummies & CBD Products

If you have been researching CBD gummies that can help you reduce anxiety symptoms, you have probably come across Fab CBD. The brand is a leading provider of hemp-derived products and a trustworthy company that is recognized for its CBD products made with outstanding quality and strength. All of Fab CBD’s goods are driven by science, innovation, and technology, as the brand is operated by a team of professionals with over 25 years of expertise and experience in product production.

Fab CBD wants to make the highest-quality products possible for its customers, and they are very open about what they provide. As a result, on the website, you can find lab reports about their CBD gummies and all of their other products, as well as plenty of information about what they contain, how to use them, and what effects you can expect from them, etc. Moreover, the brand has excellent customer service, ready to assist the customers if any issues appear or if they have any questions or inquiries about their order.

More about the brand

What sets Fab CBD apart from many others is that not only the brand prioritizes the customer’s needs, they put a lot of thought and care into each product and are involved in the whole production process. The brand also implements regular third-party testing on its products to ensure quality, purity, safety, and effectiveness, which is why Fab CBD is trusted among numerous satisfied customers. The brand not only sets industry standards when it comes to product quality, but it also sets an example to others as they donate a portion of their profit to those in need.

Highlights

Vegan-based gummies are ideal for health-conscious individuals

The brand uses only all-natural ingredients and no artificial colorings and additives

To produce their gummies, Fab CBD uses organic hemp grown in Colorado

To preserve the potency of the organic hemp, the brand uses CO2 extraction

Fab CBD’s gummies are THC-free, and they won’t make you psychoactive

The brand ensures their gummies are suitable for all customers, so they are vegan-based and cruelty-free

With excellent potency, Fab CBD’s gummies can provide long-lasting effects

More details

The brand offers gummies with a fantastic texture that is not too soft and not too chewy

Their ‘Nighttime’ gummies contain a unique blend of ingredients such as CBD, L-theanine, 5-HTP, melatonin, ashwagandha, and GABA for relaxation, and better sleep quality

The brand also has ‘Anytime’ gummies that can be used any time of the day for a pleasant experience

Fab CBD uses only natural ingredients, so its gummies are free of any artificial additives and harmful compounds

Fab CBD’s treats are easy to use and digest, tasty and discreet, and a fun way to experience the anxiety-relieving effects they provide

The brand provides free shipping on orders above $99 and a 30-days refund policy

Pros

Provides soft and tasty gummies with amazing potency

The treats are 100% natural, organic, and chemicals and additives-free

The brand uses unique formulations to make its edibles effective

Their gummies are gluten-free, dairy-free, fat-free, vegan-based and cruelty-free

All of Fab CBD’s products are tested by independent labs

The brand donates a portion of the profit to people in need

Cons

The shipping is free only on orders above $99

The shipping process can take longer

How We Selected Our Top Brands Providing Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety

The popularity of CBD products is constantly on the rise, and as a result, plenty of brands are competing in the market to provide the best CBD products for their customers. Since there is an abundance of brands providing an assortment of products, it is difficult to select the best ones out there. For that reason, we conducted thorough research and evaluated each brand using key factors that every well-established brand providing high-quality CBD gummies should meet.

We checked how all the brands source their hemp, which ingredients they use for making their gummies, and which manufacturing methods they implement. Moreover, we made sure to include brands that implement third-party testing on their products as such testing is an indicator the brand is genuine and transparent about what it provides.

In addition, we checked the brand’s credibility, compared its pros and cons, and read hundreds of reviews from customers and recommendations from experts to narrow down our selection. The customer experience was also a priority for us when selecting the best CBD gummies for anxiety, so we have included brands with excellent customer service, user-friendly websites, and policies, as well as affordable prices.

Buying Guide – Factors to Consider When Looking for the Best Hemp CBD Gummies

Since there are so many CBD gummies brands online, deciding from which ones to buy can be challenging, especially if you are purchasing gummies for anxiety. Also, if you are buying gummies for the first time, having so many options can be very overwhelming. Therefore, there are some crucial things that you can take into consideration to help you make a more informed decision that will help you get the desired effects.

Hemp source and ingredients

Hemp is the main component of the CBD gummies. For this reason, it is significant to make sure the brand sources organically-grown hemp using non-GMO seeds and sustainable farming practices. The reason for this is that organic hemp is free of any chemicals and pesticides, which is vital if you are purchasing gummies for anxiety.

Aside from hemp sources, we also suggest checking the gummy’s ingredients and making sure they are all-natural and without any artificial additives. Since the main goal is to lessen symptoms of anxiety, you can also look for additional ingredients besides CBD that can help you get the desired effects.

Potency

CBD gummies come in different shapes and flavors, but they can vary in potencies as well. In order to be effective, the gummies need to be potent enough to provide effects. Therefore, before purchasing any CBD treats, we suggest checking their potency. If the brand provides several potency options, go for the one that works the best for you.

However, it is significant to be mindful that not everyone can get the same potency. So if you are a beginner, it is recommended to start with a lower strength to determine how your body responds. Also, when dealing with anxiety, a highly-potent dose might not be suitable as it might cause opposed effects than desired.

Third-Party Lab Testing

This is also another crucial factor to take into consideration. Reliable brands always implement third-party testing from independent and renowned labs. This is because such tests evaluate the CBD gummies regarding purity, potency, and safety to use.

Such testing is implemented to check the gummy’s cannabis profile and check whether they contain any chemicals, heavy metals, solvents, and other impurities that are hazardous to health. It is also vital to purchase gummies from a brand that has publicly posted the lab reports from the testing as it shows it is trustworthy and transparent.

Brand Reputation And Customer Reviews

The hemp space has an abundance of new brands emerging to compete on the market, providing a range of CBD products. However, not all of them provide high-quality, effective products that are tested to be safe. With that being said, buying products from reliable brands with great reputations on the market is vital. To verify a brand’s reputation, you can refer to customers’ reviews and read as many testimonials as possible.

Such honest comments from other customers dealing with anxiety will give you insights into what the brand provides and what you can expect and guide you to make an easier decision. The comments can provide you with information about the quality and the effectiveness of the products, as well as which brand’s gummies are mostly liked by the others. Still, it is vital to note that not everyone might have the same experience as the effects depend on how frequently the user consumes gummies, their potency, their body tolerance, and other factors.

Price And Customer Policies

You can find CBD gummies for anxiety in different price ranges. However, before you place an order that is budget-friendly for you, it is vital to make sure the gummies are of high quality and safe to use, as the health shouldn’t be compromised.

Besides price, customer policies are also factors that are worth considering when looking for the best CBD gummies for anxiety. This is because if the shipping is not free, the total cost you will need to pay for the gummies will skyrocket. Therefore, we suggest buying from brands that offer free and affordable shipping policies and which have a money-back guarantee that you can make use of if you are not satisfied with the purchase.

FAQs On CBD Edibles

Can CBD Gummies Effectively Help With Anxiety?

Studies show that people who use CBD gummies have noticed relief from anxiety and overwhelming stress. Such treats can calm your body and mind and provide you with a pleasant, relaxing sensation that might reduce the symptoms of anxiety that you feel.

The way they work is that CBD interacts with the receptors in the endocannabinoid systems in the brain, which is responsible for many processes in the body. It affects the serotonin levels in the brain that plays a role in your behavior, mood, sleep, digestion, etc. As a result, the gummies may lessen anxiety and stress, improve quality sleep, alleviate pain and discomfort and provide many other health benefits.

Are CBD Gummies Legal To Use And Purchase?

CBD products are federally legal to purchase and use in the US. However, the products, in this case, gummies, need to contain less than 0.3% THC to be considered legal. Also, some states may still have restrictions regarding hemp-derived products and consider them illegal. For this reason, if you are unsure, it is advised to check the laws in your state before you make a purchase in order to avoid getting in trouble with the law.

What Is The Right Dosage For CBD Gummies For Anxiety?

CBD gummies are non-psychoactive, so they won’t make you ‘high’, but it is still significant to maintain the right dosage to avoid any side effects. Having said that, there is no universal dosage for everyone, as it depends on a number of factors such as your age, weight, metabolism, body tolerance, and others. Therefore, if you are a beginner, it is recommended to start with a lower dosage and potency to determine how your body will react, and then after a while, increase the dosage gradually if needed. Additionally, you can use a dosing chart or consult a healthcare professional to get expert advice on which CBD dosage is right for your anxiety.

Are CBD Gummies For Anxiety Safe To Use And Consume?

CBD gummies are considered safe to consume, and as they are non-psychoactive, you are less likely to experience any side effects when consuming them. However, it is significant to make a purchase from a reliable brand that has tested its gummies for purity, potency, and safety use. Moreover, even though CBD gummies are natural products, it is advised not to exceed the recommended dosage by the manufacturers to avoid experiencing any side effects.

Such edibles are intended for people that are at least 18 or 21 years old, based on your state laws. Additionally, if you are a pregnant woman or nursing mother, it is recommended to contact a healthcare professional before using such gummies. People with diagnosed conditions and those who take other medications should also contact a medical professional, as some medications don’t work well when they are mixed with CBD.

How Long Does It Take For The Gummies To Provide Effects?

As opposed to other CBD products, the gummies might take longer to provide effects. This is because they need to pass through the digestive tract before the CBD concentration goes into the bloodstream. Generally, the gummies take about 30, 60, to 90 minutes to provide effects. However, it is advised not to take more while waiting for the effects to kick in as you might get undesirable effects.

The side effects of taking too many gummies include dry mouth, diarrhea, drowsiness, loss of appetite, and other uncomfortable symptoms.

Final Thoughts: Relieve Yourself From Anxiety Symptoms

Dealing with anxiety symptoms is overwhelming, and the symptoms can even worsen if the condition is untreated. That’s why, many people might be exploring the market for natural products that will help them lessen such symptoms, aside from their regular medications and treatment. The best CBD edibles do not only have anxiety-relieving properties but may also improve your overall health and wellness, which is why their popularity is constantly growing.

Such treats are delicious, easy to chew and digest, just like regular candy, and they are a fun and discreet way of getting the effects of the naturally found cannabinoid, which is CBD. However, it is of utmost importance to purchase high-quality gummies from a reliable brand that are tested for purity and potency as well as safe to consume.

All of the brands we have reviewed have an excellent reputation on the market, and their products are highly-rated and praised for the outstanding products they provide. We suggest checking all of the brands on our list and going for tasty gummies that might help you relax and achieve the desired effects while providing you with an enjoyable experience.