Best Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval: Get Same Day Cash Advance Loans with No Credit Check

We often think of loans for when we want to buy a big-dollar purchase such as a car or even a house, but the fact is that many times we just need same day cash advance to take us through until the next payday, maybe for a household appliance repair, a small medical event, or perhaps to top up our cash for a family celebration.

If something like this happens and we are a bit short of immediate funds we can look at loans for bad credit online. Read on to discover the best ways of finding a cash advance today, starting with the top 4:

WeLoans: Best Overall for Bad Credit Loans With Same Day Cash

iPaydayLoans: Best for Bad Credit Payday Loans With Fast Funding

US Installment Loans: Best for Multiple Loan Offers for Bad Credit

CocoLoan: Best for Online Bad Credit Loans With 24/7 Service

10 Best Bad Credit Loans

WeLoans

WeLoans is a top choice for same day payday loans online. They have a wide range of lenders who offer small-dollar payday loans. Just apply online on the WeLoans platform to get offers from a number of lenders, so you can compare rates and terms to choose the best for you.

With WeLoans experience in the industry, they work with lenders who have a high approval rate for payday loans even with bad credit scores. The main requirement for a payday loan online is that you have a steady income that can cover not only the debt repayment but also your monthly living expenses, so the lenders know you will not get into further financial trouble.

Lenders at WeLoans will provide instant approval with no hard credit check since the main focus is on your current situation and your ability to service the loan. An important point to note is that Interest rates for payday loans can be higher than for other loan types and you should make sure you understand the costs before making a final decision.

Pros

High approval rate

All credits considered

Safe & secure platform

No hard credit check

Cons

Not available in all states

iPaydayLoans

When you need cash immediately, it is good to know there are plenty of same day payday loans available, but you need to know where to go to find them. Many lenders carry out checks on borrowers to make sure they can repay the loan, so sometimes the process is a little slow.

Fortunately, iPaydayLoans can connect you with lenders who will process a payday loan quickly the same day, even for borrowers with poor credit, provided you apply as early as possible, although the funds are usually available within 24 hours at the most.

You might also see many lenders advertising services on social media or Google, but it can be time-consuming to find the right. That is the benefit of using a no-obligation broker like iPaydayLoans. They do the hard work for you through their network and after filling out the form, you will be presented with multiple offers, making it easy to compare and choose the right loan package.

Pros

Fast application process

Quick lender response

Easy to choose and compare

Bad credit considered

Instant decision on payday loans

Cons

Maybe limited in some states

US Installment Loans

With US Installment Loans you can get funded within just 15 minutes. A same day payday loan is a cash advance that you borrow against your next paycheck, and in most cases, you don’t need a good credit rating, collateral, or a guarantor. US Installment Loans have partner lenders who can make a decision as quickly as 5 minutes and provide you with instant cash in minutes.

For your convenience, US Installment Loans makes it as simple as possible so you can avoid trips to banks or filling out a lot of forms. You can apply online from your couch with your mobile phone and get the loan you need.

Previous customers comment on the easy service and the high approval rate, which through US Installment loans is as high as 97%. Partner lender requirements are not very difficult to meet, and most borrowers can satisfy the basic requirements to access same day loans.

Pros

Easy application

Instant approval

Fast cash funding

Bank-level security

High 97% approval rate

Cons

State limits

No mobile app

CocoLoan

Going around to visit lenders in person is tiring and time-consuming, and today’s technology makes it easy to do without leaving home. However, it can still take time to contact various lenders, especially if you need a cash advance online the same day.

CocoLoan provides the best solution for this by connecting you to a long list of lenders. All you need to do is fill in the request form online; you will then get a number of instant offers from various lenders and you can quickly compare their rates and terms. When you find one that suits you, the agreement can be signed online and you will get the loan funds within 24 hours.

The payday loans range up to $5,000. If you cannot pay on the due date some lenders will give a grace period provided you contact them first, however, others will charge late payment fees so it is worth spending a little extra time to make sure you understand all the conditions before signing for the loan.

Pros

Simple application process

Fast lender decisions

Easy to compare different lenders

Cons

Extra fees may apply

CashAdvance

CashAdvance is an online loan marketplace, enabling you to connect with multiple payday lenders. They provide a completely free service matching you with lenders who will offer that work for you. You can be assured of complete safety since every payday loan request is secured with high-grade secured encryption, although to help keep their service free,

CashAdvance also connects you with offers for other credit-related services like debt relief, credit repair, and credit monitoring, and unless you are opt-out, your data may be supplied to other lenders for marketing purposes. Once you are approved, you can get the cash the same day by direct credit. The amounts vary from $200 up to $1,000 for your short-term cash problems.

Pros

Free service

Payday loans up to $1000

Same day cash

Easy eligibility requirements

Secure encrypted platform

Cons

Data may be used for marketing purposes

US Bad Credit Loans

As the name suggests, US Bad Credit Loans will help if you are having difficulty getting loans for bad credit. They can help you to borrow up to $35,000 from trusted lenders who don’t need to do a hard credit check provided you are in regular employment and have the income level to repay the loan.

Your personal data is safe with US Bad Credit Loans; the platform uses bank-level secure technology, there is no record kept of your information, and it is only shared with the lenders you are connected with. US Bad Credit Loans focuses mainly on short-term payday loans, and they do their best to get you competitive interest rates and flexible repayment terms.

Pros

Easy eligibility criteria

Bank-level security of data

High acceptance rate for bad credit

Up to $35,000 with no hard credit check

Cons

Limited availability in some states

Check Into Cash

As a direct lender, Check Into Cash is a small-dollar loan company providing emergency cash in the form of payday loans online, from just $50 up to $5,000. Starting in 1993, this company has become one of the top lenders in the US market and is rated as one of the best personal loan companies today.

Fees charged by Check Into Cash depend on the state you live in, your income level, and your credit history and these will be outlined for you before you agree to a loan. Although the costs can be high, the advantage of Check into Cash as a direct lender is they can make an instant decision and make the money available immediately to solve your cash problem the same day.

Pros

Same day cash

Instant decision

OK for bad credit

Loans from $50 to $5,000

Cons

Additional fees

High-interest rates

US Title Loans

US Title Loans is dedicated to finding you the best same day payday loans online. Many people think they just offer title loans secured against a car title but in fact, they are also one of the most trusted resources for payday loans without collateral. Plus, US Title Loans does not charge any fees for their online brokerage service.

You can apply through their website and get loan approval in a few hours and get the money into your account within 24 hours or the next business day. Borrowers can usually find a payday loan online through US Title Loans even with bad credit although this may limit the amount of loan offered.

Pros

Loans with bad credit ok

Flexible terms

Trusted online broker

Cons

No mobile app

Fast Title Loans

If you want to find the best online payday loans, check out the Fast Title Loans website. They can help to find you a lender who will offer a payday loan, even with bad credit, and their partner lenders have a high approval rate.

Lenders at Fast Title Loans can provide payday loans, personal loans, and cash advances, in addition to secured title loans which are always the second option in case you cannot find a loan with bad credit. With small-dollar same day loans and with title loans no credit check is required as long as you have a regular income and show that you can make the repayments on time.

Pros

Extensive network of reputable lenders

Service available online 24/7

No hard credit check

Cons

Loan amounts limited for poor credit

Upgrade

Upgrade is a direct lender providing payday loans to borrowers across the US. These same day short-term loans are mostly unsecured but for very bad credit Upgrade can offer a collateral loan with competitive interest rates.

The company makes the whole process easy with a mobile app for Android and iOS, and customers can view their loan balances in real time, make payments, and update their personal details. You can also see your updated credit score using the Credit Health tool. Upgrade can make an instant decision on your loan and the funds will be directly credited to your account ASAP

Pros

Available in most states

Instant approval

No early repayment fee

Handy mobile app

Cons

Bad credit loans may require collateral

What Are the Benefits of Bad Credit Loans With Same Day Cash?

Quick Cash on the Same Day

Same day cash advance loans provide almost instant access to the cash you need, with most lenders providing fast decisions and fast funding.

No Collateral Required

Small-dollar payday loans usually do not require collateral so there is no risk of losing your assets. Lenders tend to focus more on your current situation and your ability to repay the loan.

Bad Credit Considered

All borrowers are considered for payday loans, and even those with bad credit can find a loan when they need it, although the rates and terms may be higher than those with good credit.

How Can I Pick Out the Best Loans for Bad Credit Lender?

There are many payday lenders in the market, and choosing the right one for you can be a challenge, even when using a broker. Here are some tips to make it easier for you.

Compare APR

The APR is the total loan cost as a percentage of the loan amount, including the interest rate and various fees. Payday loans tend to have a high APR and so it’s important to check and compare before agreeing to a loan.

Terms & Fees

Lenders always make sure that they disclose all fees and charges when offering a loan so there is no disagreement later, but it is up to the borrower to make sure they understand all the applicable fees and terms in the loan agreement.

Explore Benefits

Many lenders will offer additional benefits, especially for repeat clients and those with good payment records. These might include more flexible repayment terms, rolling over existing loans, and easy approval, so remember to ask for the extra perks.

Customer Reviews

There are plenty of review sites where previous customers can comment on and rate the loan companies they have dealt with. These sites are easy to find online, and some of the main feedback sites are Trustpilot, ConsumerReports, and Yelp. Lenders are given a rating out of 5, and a score of more than 4 indicates a reliable and trustworthy company.

Conclusion

Bad credit loans often come with high-interest rates and other fees but sometimes in an emergency, there may not be any other choices to get a cash advance the same day, especially for borrowers who have bad credit.

The best option is to go through a reputable broker to get several offers to compare and work out which is the best for you. You may be in a hurry to get the cash but it is worth checking out various terms and conditions before signing an agreement and this may save you more money in the long term when you have to repay the loan.