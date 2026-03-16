Stray Cat Strut Fundraiser for Animal Foster Care

TONASKET – The third annual Stray Cat Strut Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 28, for the Okanogan Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center.

The event will include live music with local band, pHFactor, a prime rib and chicken fettuccini dinner by local chef John Desjardins, with live, silent, and dessert auctions, as well as door prizes and raffles. A vegan dinner option will also be available.

All proceeds go to the AFC shelter designated for vet expenses for the cats and kittens at the shelter. Costs for vet care in 2025 exceeded $20,000.

Hoping to raise funds towards those expenses, organizers are seeking donations of items for the auctions and raffles.

Monetary donations can also be made directly to the shelter, P.O. Box 3385, Omak, WA 98841. Call Julie Alley at Tonasket Interiors 509-486-1096 for more information on donating or volunteering.

Tickets may be purchased at Tonasket Interiors, Oroville Hometown Pizza, Okanogan Food Center and the AFC. Cost is $35 per person and includes dinner and one beverage of your choice. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with music and dinner serving at 5:30 p.m.

The Community Cultural Center is located at 411 S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.