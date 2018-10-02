Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office urges public to vote in K9 contest

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office canine, Havoc, and his handler, Sergeant Tait Everett, have been selected among 29 other finalists nationwide for the Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Law Enforcement Giveaway.

This contest affords the winner a fully-outfitted, K9-ready Chevrolet Tahoe for the Sheriff’s Office. To win, Sergeant Everett and K9 Havoc need votes from the public. Each person may vote on Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. website once every 24 hours until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31. (https://www.vik9s.org/suvgiveaway)

Okanogan County is approximately 5,315 square miles and is the largest in Washington State. With four rotating patrol squads, there are four deputies and one Sergeant to cover all that area per shift.

“Our patrol vehicles pack on the miles quickly and with an ever shrinking budget, the affordability of purchasing new vehicles for patrol proves difficult. Our deputies and sergeants are always thinking outside the box to help the Office. This is a great opportunity for the Sheriff’s Office and an excellent way to include the public. We always appreciate everyone’s support,” said Sheriff Frank Rogers.

Havoc, a Belgian Malinois, joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2015 and works sided by side with Sgt. Everett, a 23 year veteran. The dog is trained in narcotics detection, performs searches, and patrols. Havoc and Sergeant Everett enjoy visiting area schools and nursing homes to educate the public on K9 activities.