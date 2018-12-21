Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018
- One-vehicle crash on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
- Threats on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Kendall St. in Riverside.
- Custodial interference on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Frosty Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Jared Joseph Milam, 34, booked for third-degree assault.
- James Edward Kiesecker, 44, court commitments for DUI and first-degree DWLS.
Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018
- Vehicle prowl on Sawtell Rd. near Oroville.
- Hit-and-run crash on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
- Drugs on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Theft on W. Old Anglin Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Threats on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Weapons offense on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Road rage on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Pine St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Automobile theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- One-vehicle crash on Pilot Wheel Rd. near Tonasket.
- Moses Robert George, 19, court commitment for fourth-degree assault (DV), third-degree malicious mischief (DV) and violation of a no-contact order (DV).
- Morgan Autumne Burchinel, booked on a DOC detainer.
Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018
- Assault on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Loomis.
- One-vehicle crash on Danker Cutoff Rd. near Okanogan.
- Fraud on Valley View Park Dr. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on W. Apple St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
- One-vehicle crash on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on N. Kenwood St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
- Threats on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Timothy Keith Edwards, 45, booked on two counts of (POCS) (with intent to deliver).
- Bryan Clinton Walker, 41, booked on delivery of a controlled substance and a DOC warrant.
- Martin Antonio Aguilar, 30, booked for third-degree DWLS and attempted to elude.
- Logan Hunter Chambers, 27, booked for harassment (threats to kill) (felony) and third-degree theft.
- Verland David Gaskill, 32, booked for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, DUI and attempting to elude.
Friday, Dec. 14, 2018
- Theft on Dogwood St. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Okanogan.
- Burglary on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
- Malicious mischief on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Sex offense on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Fraud on Two Horse Rd. near Wauconda.
- Burglary on Utke Lane in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- DWLS on E. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- 9-1-1 abuse on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- Justin William Nanpuya, 42, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Pedro Cazares, 19, booked for third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and MIP/C.
- Tom Tow Eagles Waters, 23, booked for POCS and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018
- Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Burglary on Kreeger Rd. near Tonasket.
- Drugs on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Vehicle prowl on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Elm St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Structure fire on Summit Dr. in Oroville.
- Drugs on Third Ave. in Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- Assault on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Kernan Dr. near Oroville
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement