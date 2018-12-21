Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

By on December 21, 2018 in Court, Police & 911 Calls

911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

  • One-vehicle crash on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
  • Threats on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Assault on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • One-vehicle crash on Kendall St. in Riverside.
  • Custodial interference on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Frosty Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Jared Joseph Milam, 34, booked for third-degree assault.
  • James Edward Kiesecker, 44, court commitments for DUI and first-degree DWLS.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018

  • Vehicle prowl on Sawtell Rd. near Oroville.
  • Hit-and-run crash on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
  • Drugs on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Theft on W. Old Anglin Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Assault on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Threats on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Weapons offense on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
  • Road rage on Jaquish Rd. near Omak.
  • Theft on Pine St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Automobile theft on Main St. in Oroville.
  • One-vehicle crash on Pilot Wheel Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Moses Robert George, 19, court commitment for fourth-degree assault (DV), third-degree malicious mischief (DV) and violation of a no-contact order (DV).
  • Morgan Autumne Burchinel, booked on a DOC detainer.

Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

  • Assault on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Loomis.
  • One-vehicle crash on Danker Cutoff Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Fraud on Valley View Park Dr. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on W. Apple St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Loomis-Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
  • One-vehicle crash on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
  • Theft on N. Kenwood St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • DWLS on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Threats on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • Timothy Keith Edwards, 45, booked on two counts of (POCS) (with intent to deliver).
  • Bryan Clinton Walker, 41, booked on delivery of a controlled substance and a DOC warrant.
  • Martin Antonio Aguilar, 30, booked for third-degree DWLS and attempted to elude.
  • Logan Hunter Chambers, 27, booked for harassment (threats to kill) (felony) and third-degree theft.
  • Verland David Gaskill, 32, booked for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, DUI and attempting to elude.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018

  • Theft on Dogwood St. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Okanogan.
  • Burglary on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
  • Malicious mischief on S. Fifth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Sex offense on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Domestic dispute on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Fraud on Two Horse Rd. near Wauconda.
  • Burglary on Utke Lane in Omak.
  • Vehicle prowl on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • DWLS on E. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • 9-1-1 abuse on E. Apple Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Central Ave. in Oroville.
  • Justin William Nanpuya, 42, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
  • Pedro Cazares, 19, booked for third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and MIP/C.
  • Tom Tow Eagles Waters, 23, booked for POCS and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018

  • Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Kreeger Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Drugs on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
  • Vehicle prowl on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Elm St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • Structure fire on Summit Dr. in Oroville.
  • Drugs on Third Ave. in Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.

Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018

  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
  • Assault on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
  • Warrant arrest on Kernan Dr. near Oroville

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

About Zachary Van Brunt

View all posts by Zachary Van Brunt