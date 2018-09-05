Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

District Court
- Wayne Matthew Anderson, 46, Riverside, guilty of unlawful aiming or discharging of a firearm. Anderson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 suspended and fined $43.
- Nancy Dawn Best Campbell, 38, Omak, had two charges dismissed: fourth-degree assault and harassment.
- Randy Duane Bradshaw, 35, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Bradshaw was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 suspended and fined $663.
- Kyle Lloyd Campbell, 30, Oroville, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Campbell was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 suspended and fined $266.
- Ezra Thomas Chapman, 37, Tonasket, guilty of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and third-degree DWLS. Chapman was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 336 suspended.
- Tyler James Clark, 25, Oroville, guilty of supplying liquor to minors. Clark was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 suspended and fined $683.
- Kyle Joseph Coggins, 26, Oroville, guilty of use of drug paraphernalia. Coggins was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 suspended and fined $203.
- Rose Madeline Condon, 40, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Condon was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 suspended.
- Joseph William Cook, 31, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Cook was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 suspended, and fined $683.
- Jose Maria Corona Flores, 41, Oroville, had a reckless driving charge dismissed.
- William Jon Davey, 60, Tonasket, had a disorderly conduct charge dismissed.
- Racheal Marie Desautel, 33, Omak, guilty on two counts of third-degree DWLS. Desautel was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 suspended, and fined $826.
- Bryan Curtis Dove, 36, Tonasket, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Susan Elizabeth Ecklor, 53, Okanogan, guilty of DUI. Ecklor was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 suspended, and fined $1,731.
- Wayne Robert Emch, 36, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Emch received a 90-days suspended sentence and fined $283.
- Angelica Marie Evaristo, 20, Oroville, had a charge dismissed: operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device
- Samantha Garcia, 28, Oroville, guilty of fourth-degree assault and second-degree vehicle prowling. Garcia was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 suspended.
911 Calls/Jail Booking Log
Monday, Aug. 27, 2018
- Malicious mischief on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Danker Cutoff Rd. near Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Bluebell Lane near Tonasket.
- Assault on Bentham Rd. near Omak.
- Sex offense on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on S. Fifth Ave.
- Two-vehicle crash on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Vehicle-vs.-cow crash on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Rodeo Trail near Trespassing.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Littering on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Harassment on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Susan Elizabeth Ecklor, 53, court commitment for DUI.
- Codi Chelan Richardson, 23, booked on a Drug Court violation.
- Adam Sylvester Harmon, 39, booked for third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018
- Weapons offense on W. Corral Dr. in Oroville.
- Henry Alexander Palmer, 47, booked for first-degree DWLS.
- Aaron Darnell George, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Harassment on Sawtell Rd. near Oroville.
- Sex offense on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
- Theft on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Drugs on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- DWLS on Eastlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Assault on Okoma Dr. near Omak.
- Trespassing on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak. Cash reported missing.
- Fraud on W. First St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Riverside Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on 19th Ave. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on Main St. in Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
- Foot patrol on Ninth Ave. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Ninth Ave. in Oroville.
Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Structure fire on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Elm St. in Omak.
- Fraud on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on Meyers Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
- Threats on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak. Subject attempted to crawl through McDonald’s drive-thru window.
- Weapons offense on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Two thefts on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Black Rock Rd. near Oroville.
- Motorcycle theft on Cherry Ave. in Oroville.
- Threats on Jennings’ Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Susan Lorraine Regan, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Tahshaw Lee Track, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Jeremiah Leonard Track, 31, booked for third-degree theft, POCS and on a DOC detainer.
- Connie Lynn Peterson-Shaver, 54, booked for a DUI.
- Elwood Charles Lawrence, 64, booked for telephone harassment (DV).
- Heather Stiver, 37, booked on three counts of POCS.
- Aaron William Wilson, 27, court commitment for second-degree assault (DV) and first-degree animal cruelty.
- Tiffeney Marie Olson, 38, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS and POCS.
- Vincent Adriann Lee Nysti, 29, booked on a bench warrant FTA warrant for POCS.
Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018
- Harassment on Reed Rd. near Wauconda.
- Domestic dispute on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Burglary on Rain Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
- Burglary on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on Omache Dr. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak. Vaginal cream, duct tape and liquor reported missing.
- Structure fire on Golden St. in Oroville.
- Fire on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Melissa Ann Casarez, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Manuela Cabrera Jr., 29, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
Friday, Aug. 31, 2018
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Sage Lane near Tonasket. No injuries reported.
- Theft on Burton Ave. in Okanogan. Pizza over reported missing.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Bonaparte Lake Rd. Injuries reported.
- Trespassing on S. Fifth St. Ave. in Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Pontiac Ridge Rd. near Wauconda.
- Threats on Ellisforde Bridge Rd. near Ellisforde.
- Robbery on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on 16th Ave. in Oroville.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Ash St. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Drugs on Cherry St. in Oroville.
- DUI on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.
Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018
- Theft on Tyee St. near Okanogan. Bicycle reported missing.
- Warrant arrest on Asotin St. in Omak.
- Threats on Forest Rd. near Oroville.
- Forgery on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
- DUI on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on W. Fourth St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication at Civic League Park in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. near Omak. Cell phone reported missing.
- Domestic dispute on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
- Kathering R. Murphy, 34, booked for physical control.
- Kareen Jo Shawl, 40, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Wendy Dalyn Snook, 62, booked for bail jumping and an FTA warrant for felony harassment.
- Johannes Robert Lappin, 46, booked for harassment and first-degree DWLS.
Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018
- Weapons offense on Golden Rule Rd. near Okanogan.
- Assault on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Drugs on N. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Aric Stonechild Moran, 22, booked on two counts of third-degree assault (healthcare worker).
- Travis Alfred Davidson, 60, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Tyler James Mieirs, 21, booked for first-degree robbery.
- Janice Francisca Jonah, 27, booked for second-degree assault (DV) and two counts of second-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Robert Davis Fitzgerald, 62, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement