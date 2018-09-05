Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

By on September 5, 2018 in Court, Police & 911 Calls

District Court

  • Wayne Matthew Anderson, 46, Riverside, guilty of unlawful aiming or discharging of a firearm. Anderson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 suspended and fined $43.
  • Nancy Dawn Best Campbell, 38, Omak, had two charges dismissed: fourth-degree assault and harassment.
  • Randy Duane Bradshaw, 35, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Bradshaw was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 suspended and fined $663.
  • Kyle Lloyd Campbell, 30, Oroville, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Campbell was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 suspended and fined $266.
  • Ezra Thomas Chapman, 37, Tonasket, guilty of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and third-degree DWLS. Chapman was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 336 suspended.
  • Tyler James Clark, 25, Oroville, guilty of supplying liquor to minors. Clark was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 suspended and fined $683.
  • Kyle Joseph Coggins, 26, Oroville, guilty of use of drug paraphernalia. Coggins was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 suspended and fined $203.
  • Rose Madeline Condon, 40, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Condon was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 suspended.
  • Joseph William Cook, 31, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Cook was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 349 suspended, and fined $683.
  • Jose Maria Corona Flores, 41, Oroville, had a reckless driving charge dismissed.
  • William Jon Davey, 60, Tonasket, had a disorderly conduct charge dismissed.
  • Racheal Marie Desautel, 33, Omak, guilty on two counts of third-degree DWLS. Desautel was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 suspended, and fined $826.
  • Bryan Curtis Dove, 36, Tonasket, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
  • Susan Elizabeth Ecklor, 53, Okanogan, guilty of DUI. Ecklor was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 suspended, and fined $1,731.
  • Wayne Robert Emch, 36, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Emch received a 90-days suspended sentence and fined $283.
  • Angelica Marie Evaristo, 20, Oroville, had a charge dismissed: operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device
  • Samantha Garcia, 28, Oroville, guilty of fourth-degree assault and second-degree vehicle prowling. Garcia was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 suspended.

911 Calls/Jail Booking Log

Monday, Aug. 27, 2018

  • Malicious mischief on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Theft on Danker Cutoff Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Bluebell Lane near Tonasket.
  • Assault on Bentham Rd. near Omak.
  • Sex offense on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs on S. Fifth Ave.
  • Two-vehicle crash on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
  • Vehicle-vs.-cow crash on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on Rodeo Trail near Trespassing.
  • Domestic dispute on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Littering on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Koala Ave. in Omak.
  • Assault on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Susan Elizabeth Ecklor, 53, court commitment for DUI.
  • Codi Chelan Richardson, 23, booked on a Drug Court violation.
  • Adam Sylvester Harmon, 39, booked for third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018

  • Weapons offense on W. Corral Dr. in Oroville.
  • Henry Alexander Palmer, 47, booked for first-degree DWLS.
  • Aaron Darnell George, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Harassment on Sawtell Rd. near Oroville.
  • Sex offense on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Theft on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Drugs on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • DWLS on Eastlake Rd. near Oroville.
  • Malicious mischief on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Harassment on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Assault on Okoma Dr. near Omak.
  • Trespassing on W. Third Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak. Cash reported missing.
  • Fraud on W. First St. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Riverside Ave. in Omak.
  • DWLS on Hanford St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on 19th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Malicious mischief on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on Juniper St. in Oroville.
  • Foot patrol on Ninth Ave. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Ninth Ave. in Oroville.

Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018

  • Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Structure fire on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on N. Elm St. in Omak.
  • Fraud on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Burglary on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
  • Theft on Meyers Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Columbia St. in Omak.
  • Threats on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak. Subject attempted to crawl through McDonald’s drive-thru window.
  • Weapons offense on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on Jasmine St. in Omak.
  • Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Two thefts on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Disorderly conduct on Black Rock Rd. near Oroville.
  • Motorcycle theft on Cherry Ave. in Oroville.
  • Threats on Jennings’ Loop Rd. near Oroville.
  • Susan Lorraine Regan, 38, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Tahshaw Lee Track, 32, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Jeremiah Leonard Track, 31, booked for third-degree theft, POCS and on a DOC detainer.
  • Connie Lynn Peterson-Shaver, 54, booked for a DUI.
  • Elwood Charles Lawrence, 64, booked for telephone harassment (DV).
  • Heather Stiver, 37, booked on three counts of POCS.
  • Aaron William Wilson, 27, court commitment for second-degree assault (DV) and first-degree animal cruelty.
  • Tiffeney Marie Olson, 38, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS and POCS.
  • Vincent Adriann Lee Nysti, 29, booked on a bench warrant FTA warrant for POCS.

Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018

  • Harassment on Reed Rd. near Wauconda.
  • Domestic dispute on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
  • Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
  • Burglary on Rain Rd. near Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Greenacres Rd. near Riverside.
  • Burglary on Engh Rd. near Omak.
  • Threats on Omache Dr. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak. Vaginal cream, duct tape and liquor reported missing.
  • Structure fire on Golden St. in Oroville.
  • Fire on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
  • Melissa Ann Casarez, 30, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Manuela Cabrera Jr., 29, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.

Friday, Aug. 31, 2018

  • Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Sage Lane near Tonasket. No injuries reported.
  • Theft on Burton Ave. in Okanogan. Pizza over reported missing.
  • One-vehicle roll-over crash on Bonaparte Lake Rd. Injuries reported.
  • Trespassing on S. Fifth St. Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Illegal burning on Pontiac Ridge Rd. near Wauconda.
  • Threats on Ellisforde Bridge Rd. near Ellisforde.
  • Robbery on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on 16th Ave. in Oroville.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Ash St. in Omak.
  • Hit-and-run crash on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Cherry St. in Oroville.
  • DUI on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.

Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018

  • Theft on Tyee St. near Okanogan. Bicycle reported missing.
  • Warrant arrest on Asotin St. in Omak.
  • Threats on Forest Rd. near Oroville.
  • Forgery on Hwy. 7 near Oroville.
  • DUI on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Domestic dispute on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on W. Fourth St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication at Civic League Park in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on E. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Omache Dr. near Omak. Cell phone reported missing.
  • Domestic dispute on E. Central Ave. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Threats on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Kathering R. Murphy, 34, booked for physical control.
  • Kareen Jo Shawl, 40, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespassing.
  • Wendy Dalyn Snook, 62, booked for bail jumping and an FTA warrant for felony harassment.
  • Johannes Robert Lappin, 46, booked for harassment and first-degree DWLS.

Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018

  • Weapons offense on Golden Rule Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Assault on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Drugs on N. First Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Illegal burning on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on E. Grape Ave. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
  • Trespassing on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Aric Stonechild Moran, 22, booked on two counts of third-degree assault (healthcare worker).
  • Travis Alfred Davidson, 60, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).
  • Tyler James Mieirs, 21, booked for first-degree robbery.
  • Janice Francisca Jonah, 27, booked for second-degree assault (DV) and two counts of second-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • Robert Davis Fitzgerald, 62, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV).

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

 

About Zachary Van Brunt

View all posts by Zachary Van Brunt