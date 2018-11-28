Seventh Legislative District lawmakers elected to leadership positions

“Having all three legislators from one district in elected leadership positions is unique and, I think, reflects the quality of the district itself. No one is going to work harder for their constituents….” Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda

OLYMPIA – All three members of the 7th District’s legislative team – Sen. Shelly Short and Reps. Joel Kretz and Jacquelin Maycumber – will serve in leadership posts when the 2019 legislative session begins in January.

During their reorganization meeting Monday, House Republican members re-elected Kretz as their Deputy Leader. They also elected Maycumber as an Assistant Floor Leader.

As Deputy Leader, Kretz will serve as a spokesperson for the House Republicans’ legislative agenda, appoint ranking members on House committees and meet with them on a regular basis, serve on the House Rules Committee and meet with the Governor and other officials in support of the Republican agenda.

“Having all three legislators from one district in elected leadership positions is unique and, I think, reflects the quality of the district itself,” said Kretz, R-Wauconda. “No one is going to work harder for their constituents and you can bet that the concerns of our neighbors will be right there with us in the room as we make decisions in Olympia.”

As Assistant Floor Leader, Maycumber will assist the House Republicans’ Floor Leader in organizing actions on the House floor, as well as develop and implement messaging by the caucus on legislative issues.

“It’s truly an honor to be elected to a leadership position that allows me to be a voice for our hard-working taxpayers and families,” said Maycumber, R-Republic. “Standing against tax increases, making our economy a priority, and increasing opportunities for our children are all things we will be working toward.”

Senate Republicans elected Short as their Floor Leader during their reorganization meeting Nov. 16.

As Floor Leader, Short will be responsible for developing Senate floor action plans, including debate, as well as initiating and responding to parliamentary action on the floor. Short also will meet with other Senate Republican leaders to coordinate strategy and help oversee caucus agenda and messaging development.

“I’m honored to be chosen as part of our leadership team in the Senate and look forward to working with my colleagues in this new role” said Short, R-Addy. “It’s also quite remarkable to have all three legislators from the same district in leadership. Having Joel, Jacquelin and me in these positions strengthens our ability to ensure that folks in our district are heard loud and clear!”

Other members of the Senate Republicans’ 2019 leadership team are:

Leader: Sen. Mark Schoesler, Ritzville

Caucus Chair: Sen. Randi Becker, Eatonville

Whip: Sen. Ann Rivers, La Center

Deputy Leader: Sen. Sharon Brown, Kennewick

Caucus Vice Chair: Sen. Judy Warnick, Moses Lake

Deputy Floor Leader: Sen. Brad Hawkins, East Wenatchee

Deputy Whip: Sen. Barbara Bailey, Oak Harbor

Other members of the House Republicans’ new leadership team are:

Leader: Rep. J.T. Wilcox, Yelm

Caucus Chair: Rep. Paul Harris, Vancouver

Vice-Caucus Chair: Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, Goldendale

Floor Leader: Rep. Drew Stokesbary, Auburn

Assistant Floor Leader: Rep. Drew MacEwen, Union

Whip: Rep. Dan Griffey, Allyn

The 2019 legislative session begins Jan. 14 and is scheduled to last 105 days.