Guardrail repairs on US97, US2 and SR20

TWISP – Phase II of the emergency repairs to Loup Loup Pass and Highway 20, where flooding undermined large sections of road, continue this week.

KRCI crews will be working six days a week rebuilding failed roadways, culverts, ditches and landslide damage between Mileposts 207 and 223 over Loup Loup Pass from Upper Beaver Creek Road to Rock Creek Campground. Work began April 14 and is expected to be complete in August, according to the state Department of Transportation (WADOT).

Work schedule is Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The DOT says to expect five to 20 minute delays where crews are doing finish work throughout the project during daylight hours. At night and weekends, six miles east of the Loup Loup Pass Summit, expect five minute delays where temporary traffic signals are controlling traffic through a single lane around the clock where construction work continues, perhaps into August.

Elsewhere in the region, the state is making guardrail repairs on US 97,US 2 and SR 20.

The work is located on US 2 from Milepost 56.76-87.00, US 97 Milepost 149.69-184.05 and SR 20 Milepost 212.22 to 212.44 and 221.03 to 221.18

This $600,000 project includes updating and repair various guardrail elements. Work began July 17 and should be complete in September, according to the DOT.

Work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Expect flagger controlled traffic with 10 minute delays from MP 82 to 84 (Rest Area to Coles Corner, near Leavenworth).

Loup Loup Pass emergency repairs continue