Economic Alliance accepting project applications

OMAK – The Economic Alliance Infrastructure Committee would like to announce that we are now accepting applications for the 2020 Prioritization process for Economic and Community Development projects and Public Infrastructure projects within Okanogan County.

The Economic Alliance coordinates the application and review process and provides the Okanogan County Commissioners with a single prioritized master list of economic and community development projects.

The 2020 application is available online at https://forms.gle/RrTCwveqN3nj52Dg7.

For additional information, contact Roni Roni Holder-Diefenbach at the Economic Alliance at 509-826-5107.