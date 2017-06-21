Colville Tribal Elections to move forward

NESPELEM -The Colville Tribal Elections Committee has made the decision to move forward with the elections process and let the Position One “run its course.” The Colville Business Council (CBC) will stick with the timeline for the General Election for the Nespelem District Council Position One.

“Last week, the CBC expelled Nespelem District Member Ricky Gabriel. Mr. Gabriel was a candidate for Position One and under the Professional Code of Responsibility expulsion denies him to run for CBC,” writes the Elections Committee in a recent press release.

Should Candidate Gabriel receive the most votes the full Business Council will handle accordingly.