Challengers lead incumbents in two hospital board races

Votes favoring juvenile facility and jail tax

OKANOGAN – In the early election day count of ballots two incumbent candidates for the North Valley Hospital District find themselves trailing against challengers.

Jerry Bradley is leading in the race for Commissioner District 2 position with 610 votes to Clarice Nelson’s 391. Jean Pfeifer is also leading against the current board chairwoman, Helen Casey, 614 votes to 359 in the race for the Commissioner District 4 At Large position. Incumbent Adam Tibbs, however, is leading the race for Commissioner District 5 with 523 ballots to 478 over Matthew Alexander.

The race for Tonasket’s mayor, somewhat controversial as the incumbent has moved across the state, has Tonasket Councilman Dennis Brown out ahead of Patrick Plumb, with 47 votes to 21. Running unopposed for Council Position 1, Christa (Teagan) Levine, will take a place in city government and Jill Ritter, who was also unopposed, will return to the council in Position 3.

There were two positions on the Tonasket School Board with more than one candidate on the ballot. Incumbent Ernesto Cerrillo, with 393 votes, was in front of Allen Godwin, who has 230, for Director District 3 and Sharron Cox is leading Kent Clark, 352 votes to 249, for Director District 1. Jeff Yeckel, a former school district employee, will take a seat on the board in Director District 2.

All spots on the Oroville City Government will be filled by candidates who did not face challenges. Jon Neal, who was appointed mayor after Chuck Spieth passed away, will return in that position. Ed Naillon will return to the council in Position 1, as will Tony Koepke in Position 2. Robert Fuchs will take a seat on the council for the first time.

Okanogan County voters are also favoring a sales tax for the Juvenile Detention Facility and the county jail. They are voting for approval 2,428 to 1,814.

Tuesday’s count is unofficial as there are still votes to be counted in the by-mail general election. There are approximately 2,089 ballots that have not been counted, according to election officials with the Okanogan County Auditor’s office. Tuesday’s total includes ballots received in the mail and those ballots that the Canvass Board needs to review. This total does not include any ballots from the drop boxes. The next count will be on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. The election will be certified November 28, 2017.