OKMTA Student Music Recital at Tonasket Commons

TONASKET – Piano and String music students will use costumes to illustrate their pieces at a free public recital Saturday, November 19, 3 PM at Tonasket High School Commons. Their teachers are members of the Okanogan County Music Teachers Association (OKMTA).

Presenting teachers and students are:

Faith Lofthus, Tonasket: Milana Pilkinton

Roz Nau, Tonasket: Cole Rise, Amber Eppel, Kerrington Johansen, Evelyn Sheller, and Faith Lofthus

Lois Rhoads, Tonasket: Kael Griner, Jesse Williams, Owen Weddle, Jessica Heinlen, Grady Turnington, Teak Plank

Sandy Sheets, Omak: Josef Gann, Chloe Nguyen, Meshayla Gardinier, Daniele Sparks, Olivia Nguyen

Kathleen Christensen, Omak: Daniel Garcia, David and Ben Huffstetler, Iris Gilbert-Christensen, Finlay Weston

Other interested teachers in the area are invited to visit the chapter meetings and www.wsmta.org or www.mtna.org. Information: 509-422-4660.