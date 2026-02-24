Oroville City Council advances $7.3 million runway project,

Major airport improvements and infrastructure repairs highlighted discussion during the Oroville City Council’s meeting on Feb. 17.

OROVILLE — Major airport improvements, infrastructure repairs and surplus equipment sales highlighted discussion during the Oroville City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 17.

The council unanimously approved submitting a grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the city’s Aviation Fuel System Project.

Funding estimates presented during the meeting show the project carries a total cost of $800,000. The FAA would provide $760,000, with the city responsible for a $40,000 local match.

Council members also approved submitting grant applications to both the FAA and the Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation Division for the city’s Runway Reconstruction Project. The total estimated cost of the runway project is $7,358,000. Of that amount, $6,990,100 would come from the FAA, $183,950 from a WSDOT Aviation grant and $183,950 would be required as the city’s local match.

Council approved Resolution No. 600, formally guaranteeing the city’s matching funds for the runway reconstruction. Both motions passed unanimously.

City officials have previously noted that airport improvements are important for safety, long-term infrastructure stability and economic development potential.

Public Works Superintendent Steve Thompson opened bids for surplus equipment during the meeting. Rick Mathis Sr. submitted the highest bids on multiple vehicles, offering $100 for a 1985 GMC VAC Truck, $50 for a 1989 Spartan Fire Truck, $500 for a 1989 International Dump Truck, $25 for a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria and $100 for a 2012 Ford Explorer. Other successful bidders included Frank Grunert, who submitted a $252 bid for two scrap bins and Robert Marcille, who purchased a golf cart for $250.

The surplus sales allow the city to dispose of aging or unused equipment while recovering limited revenue.

Council approved Thompson’s request to move forward with a sewer line replacement using the city’s Small Works Roster process.

Thompson explained that the affected sewer line runs approximately two-and-a-half blocks between Main and Ironwood streets, from Fifth to Seventh streets. The section has required attention and councilmembers agreed replacement was necessary.

The Small Works Roster process allows municipalities to obtain competitive pricing from pre-qualified contractors for public works projects under a specified dollar threshold. Council authorized Thompson to obtain pricing and proceed with the replacement. The motion passed unanimously.

Council also reviewed and approved a Fire Protection Services Renewal Agreement that included changes. Naillon discussed the updates before council members voted to authorize both the mayor and City Clerk JoAnn Denney to sign the agreement. The motion was carried unanimously.

A Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board renewal notice was received for Rancho Grande. No council comments were made.

Building Official Bryan Forbus provided an update on ongoing nuisance enforcement efforts, reporting that approximately 90 percent of the work has been completed on a problem property.

Forbus said the property owners have passed away and no family members have assumed responsibility. As a result, further enforcement action may need to wait until the property goes through tax foreclosure proceedings.

Forbus also reported activity at the former Texaco Gas Station property, noting that he has spoken with the owner and that a potential tenant plans to remodel the building. He said he has also been contacted directly by the prospective tenant.

Naillon asked Thompson about progress on repairs to the city’s Welcome Gates lighting. Thompson reported that replacement lights have been ordered.

Council discussed whether the city or Streetscape/The Oroville Initiative should absorb costs associated with a previously approved streetscape insert project.

Naillon said the city had received an email from Lynn Chapman of Streetscape/TOI addressing the financial responsibility for the insert.

During the discussion, council members noted that Streetscape/TOI contributes to downtown beautification efforts, including funding toward maintenance of the hanging flower baskets and contributing $1,000 toward salaries to maintain the baskets.

Naillon suggested the council consider absorbing the insert costs, noting that the insert generates revenue for Streetscape/TOI, which in turn benefits the city. Council voted unanimously to have the city pay the costs associated with the insert.

Mayor Naillon reported he had been contacted by Mike Ward of Trout Unlimited regarding the Enloe Dam feasibility study funded by the Okanogan County Public Utility District. Naillon said he had discussed potential benefits, risks and costs of dam removal with Ward. Ward has expressed interest in attending a future council meeting to further discuss the issue.

During the meeting, it was noted that the PUD has spent approximately $10 million on the feasibility study. Councilmembers discussed background information regarding the dam and the broader regional implications.

Naillon said he will attend an upcoming meeting of the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control to discuss water levels.

Oroville City Council meetings are generally held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Meetings take place at the City Council Chambers located at 1308 Ironwood, Oroville.