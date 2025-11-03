Man arrested for vehicular homicide in accident involving 11 people

A multiple injury accident in the early morning hours last Saturday resulted in at least one fatality and the arrest of the driver.

CONCONULLY – A multiple injury accident in the early morning hours last Saturday resulted in at least one fatality and the arrest of the driver on a vehicular homicide charge and nine counts of vehicular assault.

Okanogan County Dispatch received a 911 call from a male at 12:58 a.m. with the cryptic message “We got into a bad” before the line was disconnected, according to a press release from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s office.

An Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the area of Conconully Road and Talbert Loop Road, where there were several injuries.

“Upon arrival, the deputy viewed multiple people lying in the road motionless. A gold GMC was observed with substantial damage as if it had rolled,” writes Okanogan County Undersheriff Dave Yarnell in the press release.

“A female in the passenger seat of the vehicle was motionless with major injuries to her skull and no pulse,” states the release.

“Multiple patients needing immediate medical attention, some lying in the roadway, made the scene extremely chaotic due to the extensive injuries. Injuries included, but are not limited to, head lacerations, claims of broken backs and bones and subjects passing out,” according to the release.

Based on the scene and statements, 11 individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the collision; most claimed to have been ejected.

“The deputy observed open beer containers, ‘Coors Banquet’ and ‘buzz balls’ in the vehicle and around the scene of the vehicle. The vehicle had an overwhelming odor of intoxicants emitting from it. Multiple subjects made statements that everybody had been drinking,” states the release.

“EMS and Fire arrived and patients were transported to Mid-Valley Hospital. A request was made to Tribal Police for a drug recognition expert to respond,” wrote the undersheriff. “The Washington State Patrol was requested to investigate the collision scene due to the fatality of one passenger and severe injury to several others.”