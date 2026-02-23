Jodie Barcus announces candidacy for Okanogan County Sheriff

Jodie Barcus, Okanogan County Chief Criminal Deputy, announced her intention to run for the position of Okanogan County Sheriff.

“I am proud to announce my candidacy for Okanogan County Sheriff. I am a resident of Okanogan County and a career law enforcement professional who has dedicated more than 16 years to serving the people who live, work, and raise families here,” said Barcus in a press release last Friday. “This county is my home, and public service has been my calling.”

Barcus began her career in law enforcement with the Colville Tribal Police Department in 2009.

During her eight years with the CTPD, Barcus said she gained invaluable experience serving rural communities where trust, relationships, and accountability are essential.

“Policing in those environments reinforced the importance of knowing the community you serve, listening to concerns, and being present—not just in times of crisis, but every day,” said Barcus.

In 2017, she took a lateral position with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office as a Patrol Deputy. In 2022, she was promoted to Patrol Sergeant, where she “supervised deputies, provided mentorship and ensured professional, consistent, and fair law enforcement services across our communities.”

In 2023, she was appointed Chief Criminal Deputy.

“In this role, I oversee daily patrol operations, major criminal investigations and Search and Rescue, while providing leadership and support to Sergeants, Deputies and professional staff. This position has provided me with a county-wide perspective on what works, what needs improvement and how strong leadership directly impacts both public safety and employee morale,” said the candidate.

She added that she has worked to strengthen the stability of the workforce by focusing on deputy retention, meaningful training and the recruitment of experienced deputies.

“Retaining skilled personnel requires leadership that values experience, provides consistent support, and invests in professional development. I have prioritized mentorship, realistic staffing strategies and training opportunities that prepare deputies for the unique demands of rural law enforcement. These efforts help reduce turnover, improve consistency in service, and ensure deputies are supported both professionally and personally,” she said.

As sheriff, she said she will expand on this work by continuing to invest in retention-focused leadership, increasing access to advanced and specialized training and actively recruiting experienced staff through all divisions of the sheriff’s office who are prepared to serve in Okanogan County’s rural environment.

“A stable, well-trained workforce strengthens public safety, reduces long-term costs, and ensures continuity for the communities we serve. I look forward to bringing the success I’ve achieved in building the Operations Division to all divisions of the Sheriff’s Office,” Bacus said. She concludes, “I am running for Sheriff because I care deeply about Okanogan County and the people who call it home. Experience matters, and steady, ethical leadership is critical to the continued success of the Sheriff’s Office. I bring proven leadership, institutional knowledge, and a commitment to doing the job the right way—every time.”