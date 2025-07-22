WVC’s College Assistance Migrant Program suspended due to federal funding

Beginning July 21, WVC’s College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) will be suspended due to a lack of federal funding for the new school year.

Amid the current administration’s bill, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, CAMP programs across the nation have faced months-long delays in the release of funding from the U.S. Department of Education.

Wenatchee Valley College’s administration is making every effort to retain WVC CAMP staff. Students enrolled in CAMP, also known as CAMP scholars, have been notified of these changes by the program director, Levi Vega-Sánchez. WVC staff are providing support to impacted students.

In spring 2024, WVC CAMP was awarded a $2.4 million grant by the DoE’s Office of Migrant Education that fully funded the program through 2029. WVC CAMP began in 2009 and has successfully served over 850 CAMP scholars and over 16 cohorts of students. In its current grant cycle of 2024-2029, CAMP was set to serve an additional 225 CAMP scholars and looked forward to celebrating the program’s 20th anniversary in 2029.

“We would like to thank the community, including our students, faculty, and staff, for their understanding and support. We recognize this is a difficult time, filled with many uncertainties,” said CAMP Director Levi Vega-Sánchez.

As a decades old federal program, CAMP was created in 1972 to encourage students from migrant and seasonal farmworker backgrounds to pursue higher education. The program has successfully provided academic and financial support for 2,400 students annually across the nation. WVC CAMP is one of nine CAMP programs in Washington state.

President Faimous Harrison shared, “Our CAMP program is critical to who we are at Wenatchee Valley College. As an institution dedicated to expanding access to education and serving all members of our community, especially underrepresented students and their families, this is a tremendous loss for us today. We are working tirelessly to find opportunities to continue this transformative work for future generations of students. We stand with our CAMP scholars and their families and will keep our community updated as more information becomes available.”

For more information about the College Assistance Migrant Program, visit www.wvc.edu/camp.

To voice support of WVC CAMP and other CAMP programs, the College Assistance Migrant Program encourages constituents to reach out to their state senators.