WDFW monitoring black bears near Oroville, offers safety tips

State Fish & Wildlife monitoring a black bear sow with two cubs, as well as another young black bear, near the south end of Oroville.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is currently monitoring a black bear sow with two cubs, as well as another young black bear, near the south end of Oroville. These bears have been accessing unsecured garbage cans in the area—a situation that increases the risk of human-wildlife conflict.

How You Can Help:

• Secure all garbage cans inside a locked building or garage until collection day. Use bear-resistant containers if available.

• Remove bird feeders (including hummingbird feeders) and pick up any fallen fruit from trees.

• Keep pet food and small livestock (such as chickens or goats) inside secure enclosures with a roof. Electric fencing is highly effective at deterring black bears from livestock and other attractants.

• Lock dumpsters with a chain until pickup day.

• Never intentionally feed black bears or leave food accessible outdoors.

Why It Matters:

When black bears find easy meals near homes, they lose their natural fear of people. This can lead to dangerous situations and often results in bears having to be removed for public safety.

Stay Safe:

• Do NOT approach bears or attempt to get close for photos.

• If you encounter a bear, remain calm, back away slowly, and give it plenty of space.

• Keep dogs on a leash and never allow them to chase wildlife.

What WDFW Is Doing:

Our officers are actively working to haze these bears out of town, but community cooperation is essential to prevent them from returning.

For more information about living with black bears and securing attractants like garbage cans and bird feeders, please visit:

https://wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/species/ursus-americanus