Three North County EMS levies appear to have failed.

OKANOGAN – While all three of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) District levies had positive returns, it appears they will not pass due to low voter turnout.

The election was certified on Tuesday morning, showing all three EMS Districts, Oroville, Oroville Rural and Tonasket received more voters for their levies than against – each received at least 52 percent approval, but voter turnout was only 33.77 percent.

At the Tuesday, Aug. 12 Okanogan County Commissioner’s meeting, the commissioners said they expect the three EMS levies will fail because the total votes for each race will not reach the threshold of 40 percent of the voters in the last general election. The commissioners said they plan to put the levy for Tonasket and Oroville rural on the ballot again. It is expected the Oroville City Council will discuss rerunning their EMS levy at their meeting planned for Tuesday, Aug. 19 (after press time).

“The election was certified this morning,” said an election official last Tuesday, adding that she could not say whether the commissioners would try and see if the votes were enough to validate the election.

“We do not determine the election or validate it. If the commissioners want to try and validate it we would recommend they speak with their attorney, the same with the City of Oroville and their attorney.”

Since the levies were renewals, they only required a simple majority to pass, but needed at least 40 percent of the number of previous voters in the last general election to validate.

The fate of Public Hospital District No. 1’s levy also is up in the air. Despite getting a 75.53 percent approval, the low voter turnout will likely invalidate the election.