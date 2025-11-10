Some surprises in general election races with challenged incumbents

The latest count of the Tuesday, Nov. 4 general election results seems to indicate there were a few surprises for some of the incumbent candidates.

OKANOGAN – The latest count of the Tuesday, Nov. 4 general election results, seems to indicate there were a few surprises for some of the incumbent candidates.

The second count, held Friday, Nov. 7, showed challenger Matt Jacobson out in front of incumbent Christa (Teagan) Levine for Tonasket City Council Position 1. Jacobson has 139 votes (64.59%) to Levine’s 74 (34.58%). For Oroville School Board Director 3, Russell W. Rounds is leading incumbent Travis Rounds. By the second vote count, Rounds had 511 votes (53.23%) and Loudon had 477 (46.56%).

In the other races for Tonasket city government, there were no surprises, Councilwoman Alisa Weddle has been filling in as mayor pro temp and was the sole candidate for mayor, will take over for René Maldonado, who decided not to seek another term. Charles Walker, who ran unopposed for Council Position 3, will serve after the first of the year.

In Oroville city government, Ed Naillon, who ran unopposed, returns as mayor. Tasha Shaw as Oroville Councilmember, Position 1 and Mike Marthaller as Oroville Councilmember, Position 2, will both return to serve four-year terms. Both ran unopposed.

Traci Neal, who was appointed as Oroville School Director, District 1, to fill a vacancy on the board, ran in the general election unopposed. For Oroville School Director, District 2, two newcomers are seeking the position. Mathew Craig has 507 votes (57.55%) and Geraline Savoia has 366 votes (41.54%). Mike Egerton, who currently serves as school board chairman, was challenged by a write-in candidate, Valerie Coolridge, for District Director 4, At Large. Egerton has 540 votes (64.06%) and there were 303 write-in votes. The results do not say who the write-in candidate or candidates are, or whether the votes all went to Coolridge.

Also running unopposed, were the two incumbent candidates for the Tonasket School Board. Sharron Cox will return as Director District 1 and Ernesto Cerrillo as Director District 4.

North Valley Hospital District (Okanogan County Hospital District 4) had two incumbents who return to their commissioner’s positions. Dick Larson will return as commissioner of District 1 and Adam Tibbs as commissioner of District 5 At Large.

For Tonasket Parks and Recreation, Conchetta Massetti is elected for Position 4 and David Stangland for Position 5.

Okanogan County voters are rejecting Washington State Senate Joint Resolution No. 8201. There were 4,128 (43.83%) who voted for approval and 5,291 (56.17%) who voted against. However, statewide, the resolution is passing. A total of 994,152 (57.18%) voted to approve the resolution and 744,460 (42.82%) voted to reject it.

The resolution proposes a constitutional amendment to allow funds held for the purpose of long-term care services and supports for eligible seniors and people with disabilities to be invested as authorized by law. It also dedicates investment income from any such funds to long-term services and supports for program beneficiaries.

As of Friday, 10,167 ballots had been counted and there are 236 left to count, according to election officials with the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office. The next ballot count is planned for Friday, Nov. 12. The election is scheduled to be certified on Tuesday, Nov. 25.