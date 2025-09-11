Roundabout and several other area fires ‘controlled’

In a final update Sept. 9, on the Roundabout Fire in the Aeneas Valley, Emergency Management announced all Evacuation Levels have been removed.

AENEAS VALLEY – In a final update Sept. 9, about the Roundabout Fire in the Aeneas Valley, above Tonasket, Okanogan County Emergency Management announced that all Evacuation Levels for the fire have been removed.

In a previous update on Sunday, Sept. 7, Emergency Management stated that the fire was mostly dozer-lined.

“Air support was very affective,” states OKEM. “Local Fire District 16 units have been released. DNR will be on the fire overnight.”

At that time, Sunday, the Roundabout Road Evacuation Level was downgraded from Level 3 to Level 2 “Be Ready.” Frosty Creek Road was downgraded to a Level 1 “Advisory” and Cobey Creek Road remained at a Level 1 Advisory.

“Thanks to the Aeneas Valley Community Church for opening their doors for evacuees,” stated OCEM.

The Pine Creek, Tamarack and McDonald (Mt. Hull) and Eden Strike fires have all been listed as controlled as well.

According to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest press release Tuesday, the Sugar Fire, in the Conconully area, is currently burning in the 2015 Lime Belt Fire scar. The terrain type is steep and rugged with limited access for resources. Crews are working intentionally due to the hazards they are facing with the loose scree rock face and the concerns of potential rock rollouts.

“Yesterday, fire crews secured around the perimeter of the fire by improving and extending direct handlines. Engine crews accessed the west side of the fire and installed hose lays to assist with fire suppression activities and two Type 2 helicopters performed bucket drops on hot spots within the fire area.

Today, on the northern and eastern flanks of the fire, crews will persist with strengthening the fire edge and will begin with mop-up operations. Mop-up is a fire term meaning the extinguishment of hot spots inside the fire perimeter.

Two Blivet Helitanks, which are large portable water containers designed to be airlifted into remote locations, will be placed just to the east and west of the ridgetops, allowing crews more readily accessible water. Moving south, engine crews will be engaged with extending hose lays and bladder bags will be utilized as needed. Along the western flank of the fire, crews will also begin mop-up operations, further securing the fire line.

Road closures:

• East Fish Lake Campground entrance • 415 Rd and 4290 Rd junction • 4015 Rd and 025 Rd junction

Campground closures:

• Sugarloaf Campground • Fish Lake Campgrounds

No evacuations are in place.