Reel cold, reel fun: icy events planned for Molson, Bonaparte

NORTH COUNTY — The 22nd annual Molson Ice Fishing Derby is planned for this Saturday, Jan. 17 on Sidley Lake at Molson and the fourth annual Bonaparte Lake Resort Fishing Derby takes place on Bonaparte Lake, Saturday, Jan. 24.

The two winter derbies are lined up back-to-back on the ice, giving anglers a pair of chances to bundle up, drill a hole and compete for cash and prizes.

The first event, sponsored by the Oroville WA Chamber of Commerce, is the Molson Ice Fishing Derby (AKA the NCW Ice Fishing Festival). Registration is open through the Oroville Chamber website, and organizers say the lake is frozen with ice depth last reported at about seven inches and growing, with more cold temperatures in the forecast this week. The derby runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration at 7 a.m. and entry fees listed at $30 for adults and $15 for youth, 13 and under. The event includes a grand prize valued at $1,000, and additional activities are planned around the Molson Grange, including breakfast, lunch, and a craft fair.

In the Youth Category, the angler with the longest fish will win $300, the second longest wins $200 and the third longest wins $100. See orovillewachamber.com/ for more information on participating in the derby, as well as pre-registration and entry fees.

In the Adult Category, the angler with the longest fish will win $300, the second longest wins $200 and third place wins $200. The total weight will collect a minimum of $300 (the amount is based on entries). Other contest categories include best shanty, furthest distance traveled and much more.

The Molson Grange will be cooking one of its famous pancake breakfasts starting at 7 a.m. and continuing through 10 a.m. Lunch is served later in the day by the Sitzmark Ski Club. For those not fishing, there are also vendors and a craft fair in the Grange Hall.

For more information regarding the derby contact the Oroville Chamber of Commerce at 509-476-2243. The Camaray Motel is offering a $10 discount on each room for those staying for the derby. Call 509-476-3684 for booking information.

A week later, anglers can head up to Tonasket for the 4th Annual Bonaparte Lake Ice Fishing Derby, said to be the largest in the state and offering “thousands in cash and prizes.” The event is based at Bonaparte Lake Resort and the derby features cash and prizes with thousands of dollars advertised overall, and an entry fee of $15 per class. Online sign-ups are available and the event timeline lists registration. Anglers can register either (online or in person from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the lodge, a 7 a.m. start, and a 4 p.m. end to weigh-ins. Adult categories include Biggest Fish (Biggest Trout) and Multi-Species, and the youth division is listed for ages 1–15.

Anglers have the opportunity to reel in brook trout, kokanee, lake trout, rainbow trout and smallmouth bass. Tiger trout, in particular, hold legendary status, Bonaparte Lake is where the Washington state record was landed.

For more information contact Bonaparte Lake Resort, which is located at 615 Bonaparte Lake Road, by calling 509-486-2828.

According to organizers, the promised festive atmosphere makes both events a must-visit .

Organizers for both events encourage participants to register ahead of time and keep safety top of mind as ice conditions can vary by location.