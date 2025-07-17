Pano AI rolls out new public access feed for DNR wildfire detection cameras

Members of the public can now view live feeds from the 21 cameras DNR and Pano AI have positioned around the state for early wildfire detection

OLYMPIA – Live webcam feeds allow curious people to watch jumping salmon, roosting eagles and frolicking pandas from their homes, desks or phones.

Now, thanks to Pano AI’s newest interactive feature, you can add wildfire detection cameras to that list.

“When Pano AI approached us with a new publicly accessible camera feed feature, it was an easy yes,” said George Geissler, DNR’s State Forester and Deputy Supervisor responsible for Wildland Fire Management. “Early detection is a key part of DNR’s wildfire rapid response model, and now Washingtonians can peek behind the scenes at how part of that detection process works.”

Anyone can check in on the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) network of artificial intelligence-assisted cameras in 21 high-risk locations around Washington state. The cameras use a 360-degree field of vision to identify wildfire ignitions, then relay high-definition footage of potential fire starts to a team of around-the-clock Pano staff. Based on the data, the Pano team will alert DNR dispatch if needed so resources can be deployed to an emerging incident. Five additional cameras are in the process of being installed and brought online this year.

Among the cameras already up and running are two in Okanogan County, one on Aeneas Mountain, near Tonasket and one on Little Buck Mountain, near Twisp.

“We’re proud to support the Washington DNR’s vision for wildfire safety, and we are proud to offer this new public sharing functionality to our customers,” said Sonia Kastner, Co-founder and CEO, Pano AI.

The cameras, funded by the landmark Wildfire Response, Forest Restoration, and Community Resilience Account (2021 House Bill 1168), are part of a five-year agency pilot project begun in 2023. The project boasts a track record of success on both sides of the state, identifying fires and allowing DNR to get on them quickly. However, state budget cuts are projected to have a negative impact on this sort of technological innovation in the next biennium.

“The destructive impacts of our wildfire crisis aren’t just an eastside issue, they impact everyone in Washington,” Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove said. “Our agency’s wildfire suppression model has grown and evolved to meet the worsening conditions on the landscape, and I will work tirelessly with our State Legislature to secure and protect the funding that makes innovations like Pano AI possible – now and in the future.”

The camera feeds can be viewed https://wadnr.wildfirewatch.com/ and on dnr.wa.gov.