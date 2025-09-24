Oroville council reviews finances, reports and community concerns

The Oroville City Council addressed several issues on their agenda Sept. 16, covering payroll, utility penalties, and police updates.

OROVILLE – The Oroville City Council addressed several issues on their agenda Tuesday evening, Sept. 16, covering payroll, utility penalties, cannabis applications, police updates and community concerns.

Mayor Ed Naillon called the meeting to order at 7 p.m., with all council members present. The council approved the minutes from the Sept. 2 meeting before moving on to new business.

The council unanimously approved vouchers totalling $137,865. 63, along with the Sept. 15 payroll of $63,820.81.

Rocky DeVon, representing the homeowner of 1009 17th Avenue, requested the removal of a penalty amount of $7, 032.12 from their account, total current balance is $9,773.88, which has not received payment since August 2020. City Clerk JoAnn Denney explained that when COVID restrictions were lifted, the customer signed the payment agreement provided by the city but failed to keep payments current.

DeVon said he is trying to sell the property, currently in foreclosure and hoped to resolve the debt prior to the sale. After some discussion, Councilmember Kolo Moser moved to deny the request. The motion was seconded by Councilmember Walt Hart. The motion passed, with Councilmember Tasha Shaw abstaining.

The city received renewal notices from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board for several cannabis businesses; High Mountain Garden, Hood Canal Green Farms, Hometown Pizza and the American Legion. Council member Moser expressed his opposition to cannabis operations, but no other councilmembers commented. No further action was taken.

A letter from the Department of Ecology congratulated the Oroville Wastewater Treatment Facility for receiving the 2024 Outstanding Performance Award. The council expressed appreciation for Plant Operator Robert Marcille. Superintendent Steve Thompson noted Marcille’s ongoing reliability and willingness to help wherever needed.

Oroville Police Chief Gary Hirst reported he has been in talks with Axon about renewing the city’s body-worn camera contract, which is set to expire this year.

Hirst went on to say that he is reviewing package deals for cameras and tasers and said when details are available he will bring them to council for budgeting. Hirst noted an increase in vandalism at the city depot. His department is addressing the incidents.

Public Works Superintendent Steve Thompson reported that a new control board was installed at the Summit Drive Booster Station.

Clerk Denney informed the council that the lease with the Veranda Beach Homeowners Association for the Skyviw Industrial Park Building will expire in December. The three-year lease carries a monthly rate of $2,500 plus tax. Denney requested permission to renew the lease under the same terms. The council approved the renewal and Denney will present the agreement at an upcoming meeting.

Salley Bull briefed the council about Health Care Day, scheduled for Sept. 20 at the Oroville Farmer’s Market, which will showcase local health services. Council thanked Bull for her work.

Rocky DeVon also announced that the Oroville Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. in the American Legion Hall. All candidates are invited to participate.

A local resident raised concerns about steel bars protruding from sidewalks near Trino’s restaurant, describing them as hazardous. Thompson noted the bars are on private property, but said the city will notify Building Official Bryan Forbus, so the owner can be contacted. The council thanked the resident for bringing the concern forward.

Councilmember Hart requested that a letter of appreciation be sent to Linda Schwilke for her service to the Oroville Housing Authority Board, following her recent resignation. The council agreed a letter should be sent.

With no further business, the meeting adjourned. Council meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. The meetings are held in the City Council Chambers at 1308 Ironwood Street.