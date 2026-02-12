Oroville City Council reviews airport projects

OROVILLE — The Oroville City Council approved routine business and received updates on major airport infrastructure projects during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Tim Ike of J-U-B Engineers was present to provide updates on the airport fuel system and runway reconstruction project. Ike reported that the airport fuel system design is approximately 95 percent complete and is expected to go out to bid in March. Construction is anticipated to begin later this summer or fall and will include site preparation, tank construction and delivery by the manufacturer.

Ike also discussed the runway reconstruction project, which is planned to go out to bid in early April. He told council members that the project may require temporary runway closures during construction. Council discussed the reasons for potential closures and the impact on airport operations, including the possibility of emergency access during the construction period.

Ike stated that irrigation plans for the project have been submitted to the Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District for review and that comments from the district will be incorporated into the final construction plans. He also noted that the Federal Aviation Administration has requested adjustments to existing chain-link fencing, including the addition of razor wire, to meet updated requirements. Ike said an alternate bid section will be included in the bid packet to address fencing changes.

The council discussed options for emergency use of the airport during potential closures, including access to helipads and alternate landing sites.

Mayor Ed Naillon asked if the airport were to be closed, could the helipad be opened in the event of an emergency? Other scenarios discussed were potential use for the fire season. Ike assured the council he would look into the matter.

Councilmember Kolo Moser added that if the helipad at the airport is not available, the city could ask the Border Patrol about using their helipad. Superintendent Steve Thompson stated Bud Clark Field or Prince Heritage Park could also be used in an emergency.

Ike said the city could explore agreements with nearby facilities if the airport runway is unavailable. He added that J-U-B Engineers will assist the city with language for public notices to inform airport users ahead of construction.

Ike reported that the runway reconstruction project has been ranked as a high-scoring project for grant funding. The project is expected to be funded primarily through grants, with approximately 95 percent funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, two percent by the Washington State Department of Transportation and three percent by city matching funds. Ike said a budget summary will be prepared for a future council meeting.

Councilmembers thanked Ike for the updates and information on both airport projects.

The council also reviewed and approved a request from Oroville Streetscape and The Oroville Initiative to include a donation letter insert with February utility bills. The insert outlines volunteer beautification efforts completed throughout the city and encourages residents and businesses to support continued maintenance of flower baskets, planters and public spaces. Council approved the request with the understanding that Oroville Streetscape and The Oroville Initiative will reimburse the city for the cost of the insert.

Council unanimously approved the reappointment of Suzi Seger and Valorie Johnston to the Oroville Planning Commission. The reappointments were recommended by the Planning Commission after the terms for both positions expired Jan. 1.

Department heads also provided updates to the council.

Oroville Police Chief Gary Hirst reported that he missed the previous council meeting due to taking a patrol vehicle to North Bend for warranty work. Hirst said a lateral officer recently completed Civil Service testing and passed the required polygraph, psychological and background checks. Officer Ryan Valdez was hired and began work effective Feb. 3.

Hirst said he worked with Valdez that day and expects he will be a good fit for the department. Officer Mauigoa is expected to return from maternity leave this week. Hirst also reported on training that will be provided by the Washington State Patrol and noted recent activity handled by the department.

Thompson reported that the city has received a new lawn mower and side-by-side vehicle and plans to put them into service. Thompson also said the city repurposed the pump system from a firetruck and installed it on an older garbage truck that had been converted into a water truck.

City Clerk JoAnn Denney reported that the mayor, Councilmember Walt Hart and she attended a Jan. 13 meeting with the Rural Fire Commissioners to discuss renewal of the Fire Protection Services Agreement.

Denney said a draft agreement with revised language has been provided to the Rural Fire District for consideration and is expected to be returned to the council later this month. Naillon also reported that the Rural Fire Commissioners have appointed Emily Finsen as their new secretary.

The council unanimously approved a motion by Councilmember Werner, seconded by Councilmember Moser, authorizing payment of vouchers totaling $132,200.24, numbered 36221-36243, with voucher 36225 voided. Also approved were DOR-EFT1 payments, manual checks totaling $2,330.12, Park Account EFT No. 990571, Checking Account EFT No. 990571, Checking Account EFT NO. 990513, and checking warrants numbers 36133-36137 and 36177-36179.

In addition, the council approved the Jan.