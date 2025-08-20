Okanogan County PUD names Randy Bird as new General Manager

OKANOGAN – At the Aug. 18 Board Meeting, the Okanogan County PUD Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Randy Bird as the utility’s next General Manager. Bird has been with Okanogan PUD for 30 years, starting his career as a groundman before moving through various roles in operations, including his current position as Operations Manager, where he has served for the past eight years.

“Randy has been a dedicated employee and an exceptional leader for our utility throughout his many years of service,” said Board Chair Scott Vejraska. “He has deep roots in the community and a wealth of industry knowledge that will serve him well in this new role. I look forward to working with Randy as we continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers and meet the needs of our community.”

Bird will officially assume the role of General Manager in October, following the transition plan established by the board.