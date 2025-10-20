NW Washington lawmakers initiate ‘border summit’ to build stronger ties with Canadian neighbors

Seventh District Legislators took a short trip north to the US/Canadian border to strengthen ties with their neighbors in British Columbia.

State Reps. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium and Andrew Engell, R-Colville, from Washington’s 7th Legislative District, took a short trip north last week to the US/Canadian border to strengthen ties with their neighbors in British Columbia.

The two lawmakers met with Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) Brittny Anderson and Steve Morissette at the Frontier-Patterson border crossing. From there, the group crossed into Canada for a day of discussion and shared learning that included stops at the Waneta Dam, the Teck smelter in Trail and a roundtable meeting in Rossland. They returned to the United States through the Boundary-Wanetta crossing later that day.

To everyone’s knowledge, it’s the first time Washington state legislators have met directly with Canadian provincial lawmakers at the border for an event like this. The meeting was made possible in part through the efforts of Washington Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, who helped establish the connection and encouraged cross-border cooperation.

“Our Canadian allies waded ashore with us on D-Day. They opened their airport at Gander to American citizens on 9/11. They are our friends and neighbors, and many issues of importance to people in the 7th District don’t stop at a line on a map,” Abell said. “We share rivers, forests and industries. What happens in British Columbia directly affects Northeast Washington and the other way around. By sitting down face to face, we know who to call on the other side of the border, and can find real, practical solutions to issues of shared concern.”

Abell said he hopes it’s the first of many cross-border cooperation efforts.

“I hope it’s the start of an ongoing dialogue,” he said. “Our communities have more in common than many realize – from rural economies to wildfire prevention to transportation issues. We’re stronger when we tackle them side by side.”

Engell said the trip underscored how connected the two regions truly are.

“Our watersheds, our timberlands and our livelihoods are intertwined,” Engell said. “Working with our neighbors helps us find better answers and build trust that benefits both countries.”

During their visit, the lawmakers also discussed opportunities to collaborate through the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER), a long-standing forum for cooperation between U.S. states and Canadian provinces. Both Abell and Engell said they plan to continue the dialogue and look for ways to keep the new partnership moving forward.